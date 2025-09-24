Who is Olaf Stieber? Zuzu Stieber’s uncle reportedly passes away days before influencer’s death

Olaf Stieber and his wife (Image via Instagram/@dagmarabeine)

Two families in Wisconsin, the Stieber family and the Beine family, are enduring tremendous grief that is unimaginable, receiving news of two tragedies only days apart.

Olaf Stieber, a husband, father and tech industry professional, died suddenly in Milwaukee at the age of 41. A few days later, Zuza Beine, Olaf's 14-year-old niece who also happened to be an influencer, died after a courageous 18-month battle with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Olaf was a family man who put his wife and kids first, according to his obituary. He is survived by his wife, Lauren Stieber, and their three and six-year-old children, along with his sister, Dr. Dagmara Beine.

Zuza Beine's mother characterised Olaf as an "extraordinary father and husband," and noted how much he relished embracing that role. In an emotional Instagram post, she stated, "to see Olaf with his children was to see him at his best - living with such love and purpose."

Olaf and Lauren were building a loving and secure life together in Wisconsin, like many young parents, and were focusing on raising their children and balancing work and family. Olaf's unexpected loss has left Lauren to face the challenges of parenting and caring for two children alone.

A look into Olaf Stieber's Professional life and community support through GoFundMe

Olaf's educational and work history showed his analytical ability and perseverance. He studied information decision science at University of Illinois Chicago prior to starting his career as a data analyst at Runzheimer. He then transitioned to Northwestern Mutual as a test engineer.

After he died, a GoFundMe was created in support of Lauren and the children. The fundraiser illustrates just how impacted this family was, stating Lauren has “the unimaginable task of beginning life without their husband [and] father.”

Olaf Stieber’s sudden passing has left a noticeable void in the professional circles where he quietly excelled From his early days as a Data Analyst to his role as a Test Engineer at Northwestern Mutual, Olaf earned respect through consistent work https://t.co/dOC2ACtTPu — The chronicle (@Thechronic48179) September 19, 2025

The GoFundMe says Olaf and Lauren created a loving home and stable life for their children, but Olaf’s unexpected death has disrupted that stability.

"Olaf’s unexpected and tragic death this week has shaken their family to the core, leaving a young mother to face raising and providing for her children on her own with little financial cushion," the campaign read.

This week, the fundraiser was over $80,000 of its $120,000 goal, with donations coming in from friends, neighbours, and the broader community. The support is indicative of the generosity associated with not only the shock of his death but also the hope to alleviate part of the financial and emotional burden of the young family.

The tragedy of Olaf's death was compounded when, just days later, his 14-year-old niece Zuza Beine passed away after fighting leukaemia for years. Zuza, with over a million followers on Instagram, posted videos of her get-ready-with-me, meeting people, dancing, and speaking openly about what it was like to live with cancer.

Though most of the public attention has been on the passing of Zuza, Olaf's death has also left a substantial void in both his family and community.