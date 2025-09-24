GoFundMe raises nearly $74K for 14 years old Zuza Beine's late uncle's family amid the Glow House influencer's death after cancer battle

Zuza Baine (Photo: Instagram/@zuzas_way_to_healing)

TikToker Zuza Beine passed away on September 22, 2025, after battling leukemia for years. She often used her platform to share her daily life and her journey with cancer.

Zuza Beine's family announced her death on Instagram, sharing that she battled with cancer for 11 years. At the end of the caption, they provided a link to her uncle's GoFundMe page.

The influencer's family shared that Zuza's uncle passed away on September 18, 2025, and she would have appreciated it if her followers could support her late uncle's family.

The GoFundMe fundraiser's description stated that the Stieber family needed financial help as Lauren, Zuza Beine's aunt, is now the single mother to a three-year-old and a six-year-old. Beine's uncle passed away unexpectedly this month at the age of 41, and Lauren is struggling as the sole provider.

The description shared that any amount of donation, meals, gift cards for meals, or groceries, would appreciated. Out of the $120,000 target, $80,000 has been collected so far. The donors have left comments, saying that they donated in memory of Zuza.

"Olaf's unexpected and tragic death this week has shaken their family to the core, leaving a young mother to face raising and providing for her children on her own with little financial cushion. As a sole provider, Lauren faces many unexpected challenges; some immediately thrust upon her in the wake of heartache and loss and many unknown challenges ahead," the description stated.

Zuza Beine's cancer journey explored

The influencer was diagnosed at the age of three. She uploaded her journey on social media platforms. On TikTok, she had over 2.4 million followers, on Instagram, she had nearly 2 million followers, and on YouTube, she had more than 93,000 subscribers. She was also part of the Glow House, a group of Gen Z creators.

Throughout the last 11 years, Zuza beat leukemia five times and had undergone three total bone marrow transplants. In her last Instagram post, Beine uploaded a collage and said that being diagnosed with cancer made her learn to appreciate the little things in life, along with her friends and pets.

On September 19, 2025, Zuza Beine uploaded a collection of clips where she was crying because the leukemia treatment was painful and made her unable to walk. She wrote in the caption that for the last 11 years, she had lived like that.

On Zuza Beine's death announcement post, Little House on the Prairie actress Melissa Gilbert shared her condolences and commented that Zuza was an inspiration.

"I'm so, so sorry to hear this. Zuza was and will always be such an inspiration to me personally. She was a ray of light and beauty. She was honest, forthright and real. She was brave and kind and open. The world will be a dinner place without her. My love to her family and all who knew and loved her. No more pain Zuza, for you now there is only beauty and peace," she wrote.

Zuza Beine was 14 years old at the time of passing.