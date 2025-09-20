Did Cardi B diss JT and Bia on her new album 'Am I The Drama?' Rapper addresses viral claims

WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: Cardi B arrives during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center on November 1, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. With four days until election day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Cardi B is back with fire in her new album, Am I The Drama?, where she uses sharp words and digs reportedly at her rivals. The project, seven years in the making, discusses how she navigates fame, her big breakup with Offset, and the challenges of the rap world.

On the track Pretty & Petty, she reportedly throws a big punch at rapper BIA with a line that everyone's talking about now: Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head - Bow, I'm dead. People online are all over this fight, making up fun names and memes that are all over the place.

In the tune Magnet, Cardi fires up TikTok buzz by taking shots at City Girl JT and Ice Spice. She calls Ice Spice a "Snow-face b*tch" for trying to rise in rap. JT, who once went platinum with Cardi back in 2018 with Twerk, takes the brunt of Cardi's criticism as a fake friend, bottom-feeder, d-rider, showing that the old rifts still burn.

Cardi B confronts betrayal and heartbreak in her new album, striking at Offset while speaking on their broken marriage in the sad song Man Of Your Word. Big names like Lizzo, Lourdiz, Summer Walker, and Kehlani show up, with Kehlani teaming up with Cardi in the Safe video to mark her fresh start with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B claps back at critics, shares her creative process behind Am I THE DRAMA?

Cardi B is all over the web once more after she put up a post on X. It showed the Joe Budden Podcast as they talked about her new album, Am I THE DRAMA?, and her diss tracks about JT and Bia. In the caption, she said the words are part of how she makes things, naming herself a "natural roaster" who can think up lines fast, record them, and then put them into her songs.

She also spoke to people who didn't like her work, told them not to give fake praise, and said loudly that she can back up and show her skills well.

In her words:

"Whoever wrote it?? Nah that’s CARDI.. this is my process… I’m a natural roaster and you already know im quick with the mouth so I’ll be coming up with lines and I’ll record myself then lay it later.. Don’t give me backhanded 10’s cuz I’ll always be able to prove my shit."

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the news came out, netizens were buzzing on social media.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"We support you Queen! Yuge fan of yours!," a user commented.

"Lets go Cardi," another user commented.

"the way you got right in the studio cause this was the day JT dissed you FIRSTTTT," a netizen expressed.

"I’m glad you addressed this too cause this not the first time he disrespected your pen," another netizen commented.

"That sounds like you're reading lmaoooooooo," a user commented.

"I respect your process. Being a natural roaster means you've got that raw talent that can't be taught," a user wrote.

