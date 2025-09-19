How many children does Stefon Diggs have? Cardi B’s boyfriend reportedly being sued by model Aileen Lopera for paternity

NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs (Image via Getty)

A paternity and child support lawsuit was filed against Cardi B's boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. According to court documents filed by model Aileen Lopera, also known as Lord Gisselle, in December 2024, she accused Diggs of fathering a baby girl named Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, who was born on April 2, 2025. In the lawsuit, Lopera alleged that she was with the New England Patriots' wide receiver in California, after which she got pregnant.

"Petitioner is currently pregnant with [Diggs'] unborn child," the filing stated, according to the US Sun.

In the lawsuit, Aileen is seeking both legal and physical custody of the child, while allowing for Diggs' visitation. She is also requesting child support to cover the pregnancy-related charges and legal fees, per US Weekly.

Lopera's lawyer, Tamar G. Arminak, in a statement, said:

"My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles."

Subsequently, on July 17, 2025, the New England Patriots player filed a response to her lawsuit requesting "genetic testing to determine whether or not he is Charliee's father.

He also requested joint legal and physical custody of the child, provided the baby girl is indeed his. Additionally, he sought an equal share of the "reasonable expenses" associated with pregnancy, childbirth, and legal fees.

Stefon has an eight-year-old daughter, Nova, whom he had with ex-girlfriend Tyler Marie, whom he briefly dated in 2016. Meanwhile, his current girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, is pregnant with his child.

Cardi B opens up about her pregnancy with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B announced her pregnancy in an interview with CBS Mornings, published on September 17, 2025.

"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs," she said.

She explained that she is in a "good space," adding:

"I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work — but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

The Bodak Yellow rapper added that she and Stefon are "very supportive" of each other and are in the "same space" in their respective careers.

When the anchor Gayle King asked Cardi about what she means by "you're both doing well." In response, Cardi stated:

"You know what it is that I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do, and me and him think the same way. Like it's like, 'Yeah, we're one of the greatest, but what's next? What we doing again? We do it again. We have to do it again all the time.' It's not like we're never comfortable. We just want to keep doing it, and that's just how we both are."

Meanwhile, while speaking to the press before practice on Wednesday, September 17, Stefon was asked about Cardi B's pregnancy. In response, the New England Patriots' wide receiver stated:

"Oh, my personal life? I told you about that. We don't talk too much about my personal life. But, I heard about that."

Cardi B already has three kids with estranged husband Offset: Kulture Kiari, Wave Set, and Blossom Belle. Cardi and Stefon were first linked in October 2024.