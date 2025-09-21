“That my baby daddy too” - Cardi B reacts to rumors of Stefon Diggs fathering multiple kids while they were together

Cardi B was heard speaking about her relationship with Stefon Diggs while she announced her pregnancy (Image via Getty)

Cardi B has recently responded to the reports of her partner, Stefon Diggs, having multiple kids with other women. The rumors emerged shortly after the rapper announced her pregnancy on September 17, 2025, as she spoke to Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

The allegations of being a father of many children started after Stefon Diggs was questioned about the baby when he spoke to some reporters.

As per People magazine, Stefon replied by saying:

“Oh, my personal life? I told you about that. We don't talk too much about my personal life. But, I heard about that.”

A video was obtained by Raphousetv on Sunday, September 21, where Cardi B was spotted addressing the rumors.

The clip was seemingly recorded during an Instagram Live session, and Cardi was seen in a white outfit while she was preparing something to eat.

Cardi did not look into the camera as she was heard saying:

“Hello Barbara, this is Shirley, yeah baby. Yeah, that’s your baby daddy, b***h. That my baby daddy too, girl. Well, what now? I’ll fu**ing know. We’ll figure it out b***h.”

Stefon Diggs is additionally creating headlines due to a lawsuit by a model named Aileen Lopera, originally filed against him back in December last year.

The lawsuit claimed that Stefon was reportedly the father of a girl, as per People magazine.

Cardi B was heard praising Stefon Diggs while she announced her pregnancy

As mentioned, the Hustlers star confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Stefon Diggs during her appearance on CBS Mornings. Notably, she is already a mother of three more kids.

While she revealed the news to Gayle King, the host congratulated her, and Cardi B responded by saying that she is happy and excited about it.

The Saturday Night Live star stated that she is feeling like she is in a “good space.”

Cardi also addressed her bonding with Stefon, saying that they support each other, and continued:

“I feel like we’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. ‘Yeah, you’re one of the greatest, but what’s next. What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.’ We’re never, like, comfortable, We just have to keep going it and that’s just what we are.”

The F9 star recalled that she had a panic attack and started crying as she was getting nervous due to the “whole album rollout.”

Cardi said that there were different reactions, with a lot of people even criticizing her.

The 32-year-old elaborated on the experience by referring to how Stefon supported her at the time, as she stated:

“This is my art and something I put a lot of time to and it’s just like sometimes, when people just rip it apart, it just hurts you and it crushes you. And he was just like, ‘Girl, you better get it together.’ I feel like feeling safe, feeling confident, it makes you feel like you can take over the world.”

Meanwhile, Cardi’s new album Am I the Drama? was also released two days after she announced her pregnancy.

It includes 23 songs in the soundtrack and a tour is scheduled next year as part of the album’s promotion.