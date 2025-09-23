"THIS IS NOT RIGHT": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Baron Davis and Britt Stewart's elimination

Britt and Baron from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 returned with a new episode on September 23, 2025, which saw the contestants take on ‘One-Hot Wonders Night.’

It also witnessed the elimination of two dancing duos based on the judges’ scores combined with viewers’ votes.

Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson, as well as Baron Davis and Britt Stewart, were sent packing on week two of the competitive reality show.

While bidding farewell to the stage and addressing his fans, Baron confessed that he “wanted to” win the trophy for Britt.

However, his journey ended sooner than expected. Regardless, he was grateful for his dance partner.

“I haven’t been coached in a while, so to get off my b*tt was awesome," he said.

Baron and Britt’s eliminations drew major criticism from fans, as they felt the duo deserved to stay in the contest, especially when pitted against Hilaria Baldwin, another contestant in the bottom three.

They took to X to share their thoughts on the outcome, saying it was disheartening to see Britt and Baron exit the competition.

Some netizens even wondered how Hilaria received more votes than Baron and Britt.

“Britt and Baron needed more time. THEY SHOULD STILL BE HERE!! THIS IS NOT RIGHT,” a netizen commented.

Dancing with the Stars fans were not pleased with the elimination results, saying Baron and Britt deserved better.

“F**K MY LIFE I HATE YOU ALL. Britt and Baron deserved way better. HILARIA WHEN I CATCH YOU,” a fan wrote.

“Baron and Britt deserved so much more and to go further. Genuinely upsetting because you could see the potential and the showmanship!” another one commented.

“princess britt and baron out already just cancel the entire season,” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars viewers expressed a similar sentiment.

“America doesn’t deserve Britt Stewart. She is way too good and pure for y’all to be so ugly and eliminate her. I’m so heated. Britt you are so loved and anyone who voted for Hilaria over you and Baron can choke,” a person wrote.

“britt already out after week one... abc and dwts you will crumble if you don't give her a mirrorball soon,” another netizen posted.

“f**k all of yall for not voting for baron and britt. i hate seeing my girl britt go out on first elimination,” one fan commented.

What scores did the judges give to Baron Davis and Britt Stewart’s performance in week 2 of Dancing with the Stars?

Baron stepped on the stage to honor “one-hit wonder,” Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison, which came out in 1996. At the time, the Dancing with the Stars contestant was in high school.

Before taking on the ballroom, Baron reunited with his high school basketball coach, whom he saw and respected as a father figure growing up.

With a renewed determination, Baron was prepared to challenge himself and push his limits.

For week two, Baron and Britt presented the judges with a samba choreography, giving it their best shot to avoid being at the bottom of the leaderboard.

While reviewing their act, Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out a mistake Baron made toward the end and said:

“It’s hard for me to say… I want to see more of you.”

The Dancing with the Stars judge apologized and added that she was at “a loss” because the routine was “not eloquent.”

Derek Hough praised Britt’s efforts and congratulated the basketball star. Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli gave them a one-word critique, saying “smooth.”

The panelists gave Baron and Britt a combined score of 18 out of a total of 30.

Consequently, Baron landed in the bottom three alongside Corey and Hilaria and was eliminated based on the judges’ scores and the public’s votes.

Stay tuned for more updates.