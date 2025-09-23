Yung Miami reportedly writes to a Federal Judge, urging mercy for her former partner, Puff Diddy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Yung Miami and Sean 'Diddy' Combs leave The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Rap star Yung Miami, known for her work with City Girls and used to date Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has reportedly sent a letter to a federal judge right before Diddy's sentencing on prostitution-related charges next week. In her note, she says Combs is "loving," "genuine," "supportive," and "a man of God," asking the court to think of him as she knows him personally rather than the public controversies surrounding him.

Caresha Brownlee shares her personal experience with Sean "Diddy," not past claims

Caresha Brownlee, famed as one half of the hip hop pair City Girls, lately addressed the court under her legal name to clear things up about her view on claims tied to Sean "Diddy" Combs. In her words, she was quick to point out that she can't speak on any stuff or claims that came up before she got together with Diddy, making it clear that her insights are based solely on her own personal experiences.

Writing in an open letter posted by The Shade Room, Brownlee made clear that she does not support any alleged wrongdoing. She wanted to make sure everyone knows her words only show the man she got to know during their three-year time together. She shared bits from her own life, pointing out her last three years with Combs. She stressed that her words aim to give a true, direct view, not to defend past issues. Her words offer us a peek into her own feelings, but she keeps a clear line between what she knows and old claims made before they met.

She said:

"I want to be clear that I cannot speak on or defend anything that may have happened before I met Sean Combs... I do not condone any wrongdoing. I can only speak from my personal experience and the man I’ve come to know over the past four years."

The letter praises Sean "Diddy" for charity, personal growth, and his role as a devoted father

On Monday, September 22, a letter shone a light on Sean "Diddy" Combs' charitable efforts and personal growth. It brought up times like he and Miami giving food to the underprivileged on Thanksgiving 2022. The letter also spoke of his wish to get better with help from therapy, anger management, and physical healing, done for real reasons, not for a show. The letter reads:

"...He made the choice to check himself into anger management, start therapy, and commit to physical healing… He didn't do it for show - he did it because he wanted to grow and to become a better person... In my personal experience, Sean is not a danger or a threat to the community. He is a man of God, someone who uplifts, supports, and inspires those around him… But more than anything, he's a father and his kids are the ones who look up to him the most. They need him."

It closed with a word to the judge, painting Diddy as a caring dad, a man of faith, and a good mark on people near him, ending simply:

"That's a good man."

