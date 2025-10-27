What was Diddy convicted of? Charges explored as Feds reveal rapper to stay in prison for over 4 years

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

According to surfaced prison records, the 55‑year‑old music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is slated to stay behind bars, at least until 2028, after his conviction on prostitution‑related charges tied to a high‑profile s*xual‑abuse case. The Bureau of Prisons database lists his projected release date as May 8, 2028, a date that already folds in the year he spent in detention at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

In a Complex report dated October 26, the article notes that under the guidelines, Combs could qualify for release once he has served roughly 85 % of his 50‑month term, provided he satisfies the required rehabilitation conditions. The Bureau of Prisons, however, has not yet publicly confirmed those details. The ruling marks a pivot in the rapper‑and‑music mogul's saga, a story that has been under a microscope since his 2024 arrest.

A New York jury convicted him on two Mann Act counts, transporting people across state lines, for prostitution, while clearing him of the racketeering and sex trafficking accusations. The sentencing throws into relief a fall from grace for a hip‑hop heavyweight, whose decades‑long forays into music, fashion, and business now lie in the shadow of federal convictions.

Despite filing appeals and petitioning to serve his time in New Jersey, Judge Arun Subramanian urged that the punishment be carried out in New York. The conversation surrounding his incarceration has heated up, especially after reports emerged that he tried to obtain a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, claims the White House has now refuted, stating that no such pardon is in the works, as reported by TMZ.

