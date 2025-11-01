Diddy seen with gray beard for the first time behind bars at New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix, TMZ reports

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Sean "Diddy" Combs was photographed for the time since his entry into custody. The shot, obtained by TMZ, shows the Bad Boy Records head honcho wrapped in winter gear ambling across the prison yard amid the recreation period. His beard now shows a silver‑tinged hue as he serves his term at FCI Fort Dix, New Jersey.

The shot shows Sean Combs behind bars after his sentencing, offering a glimpse of the hip‑hop icon as he tries to adjust to life in a low‑security federal correctional facility.

Diddy spotted at Fort Dix prison sporting an orange beanie and gray beard as new photos reveal his life behind bars

New pictures of Sean "Diddy" Combs have surfaced, giving the sharpest glimpse so far of the music mogul since he got arrested in 2024. Seen at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, the 55-year-old rocked an orange beanie along with a dark puffy coat as he handled the cold New Jersey air; that's where he's doing a 50-month stretch behind bars.

His beard now streaked with gray, plus more lines on his face, shows how much he's aged compared to his flashy past persona. Since being locked up without bond at MDC Brooklyn last year, Diddy hasn't been seen much by the public - not even when cameras were blocked from filming his trial back in summer.

According to TMZ, the rap tycoon's now doing laundry work at the minimum-security prison. Even though he beat the big charges like racketeering and sex trafficking, he was still found guilty on smaller prostitution-related counts.

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the picture went viral, netizens were buzzing. Here are some fans' reactions:

"Give him his hair dye back," a user commented.

"No one is above the law," another user commented.

"Looks homeless," another netizen expressed.

"Jailed will turn your hair Grey real quick," a user wrote.

