Jimmy Kimmel breaks down addressing Charlie Kirk comments that triggered suspension

Jimmy Kimmel has made his return to late-night television after facing a week's suspension, and wasted no time addressing the controversy surrounding the comments he made after the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The ABC host started his monologue, where he cried while giving an apology to the aftermath of comments made by him and others about Kirk, clarified what he was meaning to say, and then took aim at the political firestorm that has taken place.

On his first night back Kimmel wanted to set the record straight. He clarified that his comments were directed at political opportunism, not blaming anyone for Kirk’s murder.

"I don't think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution and it isn't it ever," Jimmy Kimmel said.

He acknowledged that his remarks may have looked untimely or vague, but could quickly appreciate the feelings of those offended.

"And for those who think I did point a finger. I get why you were upset. If the situation was reversed, there was a good chance i'd have felt the same way," he added.

Kimmel also talked about the burden of being in front of the public, especially with the threats he and his family receive for his political-focused comedy. "I know personally that those threats do not come from the right that I know and love," he said, referring to family and friends with political right-leaning perspectives who he remains in contact with.

Jimmy Kimmel's comments that led to his suspension

Following backlash to his statements in the wake of the September assassination of Kirk, ABC suspended Kimmel. Kimmel accused some right-wing groups of "politicizing" the tragedy on his show.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them," Jimmy Kimmel remarked.

“He tried his best to cancel me, instead he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now.”



His comments drew plenty of backlash from conservatives, including FCC Chair Brendan Carr, calling it Kimmel's "sickest conduct possible."

Several ABC affiliates reported they would preempt his show, and large media companies with merger negotiations went on the record to distance themselves from him. ABC ultimately took Kimmel off the air, which inspired a flurry of debates on free speech and political influence in the media.

In his comeback episode, Kimmel expressed gratitude for both his fans and also those who criticized his suspension on principle. Hollywood stalwart Robert De Niro made a comical cameo in a skit poking fun at the FCC.

Actor Glen Powell sat down with Kimmel as his first guest, and during their interview Powell gave Kimmel a warm welcome. Sarah McLachlan closed the show with a rendition of Better Broken.