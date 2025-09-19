"That was so fast": Internet buzzes as Cardi B's 'AM I THE DRAMA?' shoots to #1 on US Apple Music

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B performs onstage at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach NYE 2024 Celebration with Cardi B And DJ Gryffin at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Fontainbleau Miami Beach)

Cardi B has officially ended her seven-year album hiatus, dropping a fiery new project that dives into her personal life and industry feuds. Titled Am I The Drama?, the name comes from a known RuPaul's Drag Race meme.

This is her first big work since her award-winning first Invasion of Privacy back in 2018. Out on Friday (September 19), the album contains sharp lyricism that tackles her recent divorce and clashes with another fellow rapper. Fans all over are thrilled to see the "queen of chaos" back in the game.

Just hours after it came out, Cardi B's Am I The Drama? shot right up to the top of the US Apple Music chart, taking the No. 1 place. This quick rise shows how much people were waiting for her to come back and rushed to hear her first album in seven years. The immediate chart success signals strong momentum for the album, which has started big talks on social media and music platforms alike.

As soon as the news came out someone took to their X account and commented:

"That was so fast!"

What do the netizens say?

Cardi B is once again making headlines with a fiery new track that pulls directly from her personal life and public feuds. The Bronx-born rapper discusses her 2024 divorce with Offset, who used to be in the band Migos, integrating her betrayal, regret, and responsibility into acute verses.

She openly raps about infidelity, her own missteps in their relationship, and the tradeoffs she made in her job while also reigniting her feud with Bia by taking direct shots that have already attracted a buzz on social media.

Critics have not been left behind and with unapologetic energy and unpredictable flair, she is being hailed as one of the most active voices in hip-hop today.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"We only care about how it will do on Billboard, the only place that matters," a user commented.

"No other rappers have dropped anything, LITERALLY," another user commented.

"That literally took no time at all," a netizen expressed.

"She has the whole weeks," another netizen commented.

"Only Cardi could turn a meme into a chart-topping anthem. love her or not, the numbers don't lie," another user commented.

"Love her or hate her, Cardi knows how to turn chaos into charts," a user wrote.

