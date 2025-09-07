Woman spotted on Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' with Astronomer CEO reportedly files for divorce

Kristin Cabot, a former chief people officer at New York City-based Astronomer, has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot. The filing, made some weeks after Cabot was spotted sharing a hug with a colleague at a Coldplay show "kiss cam" in July, was submitted on August 13 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as per NBC.

The case still goes on, with the next scheduled hearing - a family division scheduling conference - to be on November 26 in New Hampshire's 10th Circuit Court. There has been no communication from Cabot or her legal representatives on this matter yet.

Astronomer duo caught hugging at Coldplay show

At Coldplay's show on July 16 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, an unexpected moment happened. On the band's "kiss cam," Cabot and Andy Byron, who was the CEO of Astronomer and also Cabot's supervisor, were caught sharing a short hug. Their flustered reactions - Cabot hid her face, and Byron moved out of the shot fast - made the headlines.

This made Chris Martin, the lead singer, joke from the stage:

"Oh look at these two!.. Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

This event got lots of people talking and soon after that, Byron left his job, and not long after, Cabot left the company too.

Gwyneth Paltrow stars in Astronomer's playful Instagram campaign

Astronomer, a company that helps firms grow with AI, took a new path. They enlisted Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, to help with a tongue-in-cheek Instagram campaign.

In it, Paltrow answered some fan questions, but also subtly spotlighted the company's strengths. She said, "We've been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation."

