"Says a lot of things that may not even happen": Sister Wives star Robyn on Kody's decision to apologize to his former partners

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown is not on board with her husband and former polygamist, Kody’s decision to apologize to his former wives.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the November 30, 2025, episode of Sister Wives shared by PEOPLE, Kody was shown telling Robyn he wanted to apologize to his three former wives for everything that had happened between them over the years, which had disrupted their relationships.

While Kody looked forward to putting the past behind him and finally moving on, Robyn seemed skeptical about his choice of action.

While speaking to the cameras, she noted:



“I was trying really hard not to give him too much reaction because I was processing it. He says a lot of things that may not even happen.”



Despite her hesitation, Kody insisted that it was something that he wanted to do. But even then, Robyn continued to push back, trying to convince Kody that he did not need to be so hard on himself.

Regardless, the mid-season trailer for season 20 of Sister Wives showed Kody putting a step forward in making amends with his three former wives – Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

Sister Wives star Kody wants to apologize to his former wives for being angry at them for the Coyote Pass property dispute







The sneak peek of the upcoming episode showed Kody confiding in his wife, Robyn, that he wanted to come clean by apologizing to Meri, Christine, and Janelle, and start afresh.



“After the whole experience, it was still just weird at Coyote Pass,” he added.



It was a direct reference to his and Robyn’s awkward encounter with Janelle and Meri when they gathered at Coyote Pass to finalize the sale of the property. Neither Kody nor Robyn spoke a word to Janelle or Meri before driving away.

Robyn justified her behavior later, saying she was uninterested in putting on a front of being cordial when she knew there was tension between her and the former wives.

Meanwhile, in the sneak peek, Kody continued speaking about his change of heart.



“And then you talking to me about getting therapy, I kind of got just prayerfully tuned in, trying to go, ‘Okay God, what should I do about this mess that I’m in and how I feel?’ I just started getting this vibe that I need to apologize,” he explained to Robyn.



The Sister Wives star added that he needed to take accountability for the role he played in their breakups and the aftermath that their children had to experience.

Kody clarified that it was his attempt at setting them “free,” the only way he knew they would stop speaking about him or even think of him.

He admitted that he was sick of being a topic of discussion and wanted to put an end to things. Robyn confessed she was “shocked” to learn about his decision and wondered if it was another thing he said he would do but never did.

Kody stated that he wanted to apologize for “being angry” at his former wives when they “wanted out” of their ownership of the Coyote Pass property after their splits.

While Robyn insisted that it was unnecessary, Kody pointed out that his reaction caused “other hurtful issues” within their family.

The mid-season trailer, released on November 23, 2025, showed Kody having a sit-down with his former wives. However, they were not too pleased with his gesture.

While Christine stated that she did not trust Kody, Meri criticized him for “f**king with my energy.”

Fans will have to tune in on November 30, 2025, to see how things unfold between him and his exes.

