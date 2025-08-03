What did Nicki Minaj say about Dez Bryant’s mom? 2012 911 call and past controversies resurface amid Twitter beef

Dez Bryant is beefing with Nicki Minaj on X (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational)

Nicki Minaj and Dez Bryant are beefing on X, with both using personal attacks to get back at each other.

The Only rapper also posted about the former Dallas Cowboys star’s domestic violence case involving his mother. After Minaj’s tweet went viral, a July 2012 911 call recording also resurfaced. In the unearthed snippet of the audiotape, Angela Bryant, Dez’s mother, is heard telling the 911 operator that her son assaulted her.



This is EXTREMELY disturbing.. how can YOU… Dez Bryant b3at on the woman who carried you for 9 months and BIRTHED you!







He needs to be LOCKED up 4 LIFE. pic.twitter.com/bMZ0IW6al8

— 🍪 (@ONIKACOOKIE) August 4, 2025

Minaj accused Bryant of beating his mother by referencing the 2012 incident. The ex-NFL pro was detained after facing a Class A misdemeanor domestic violence charge, per ESPN. She attached a screenshot of a 2012 ESPN article and tweeted:



“Go beat your mom & then ask Desiree Perez & JAYZ why they’ve ALLEGEDLY been the vile c**ts they’ve been to so many black ppl while lining their own pockets & weaponizing racism in order to keep black ppl blinded from their truth.”



She continued taking shots at Desiree Perez and Jay-Z and concluded:



“On second thought, don’t beat your mom. I’m sure she loved you once. [this tweet is all alleged & for entertainment purposes only] Anyway, Barbz. Next. 🎀 #NFL #RocNation #BotNation #MomBeater”



The Queen of Rap’s tweet came after Dez Bryant asked her to leave him out of her online feud with Jay-Z, Desiree, and Roc Nation. The three-time Pro Bowl winner had previously called out the Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, for mentioning his name in the controversy and added:



Hey, its Nicki







Minaj.







How about we play a game? 🏈



Every time you do a “Jerry Jones” or “NFL” story time, I’ll do a “story time” of my own. https://t.co/krBUoT3PO0 pic.twitter.com/wgZZcgZ6eg

— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 4, 2025



“WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THAT'S WHAT WE ARE DOING.”



Minaj quote-posted it on X and wrote:



“Hey, it’s Nicki Minaj. How about we play a game? 🏈 Every time you do a ‘Jerry Jones’ or ‘NFL’ story time, I’ll do a ‘story time’ of my own.”



After Bryant asked to be left out of the conversation, he eventually wrote in one of his X posts:



“I could give some wild cowboy stories… I’m thinking about @NICKIMINAJ 🤔”



The high-profile X beef escalated as Minaj took shots at Bryant for the 2012 incident. The Baltimore Ravens also responded by targeting the rapper’s spouse.

Dez Bryant denied Nicki Minaj’s allegations and targeted her husband

The Trinidadian rapper-singer’s tweet went viral and quickly drew a rebuttal from the former wide receiver. Bryant responded by denying Nicki's claims in a quote tweet, stating that he neither assaulted his mother nor was arrested. His tweet reads:



“Say b*tch I didn’t go to jail or touch my mama.. I was defending myself.. I removed her nails from my skin .. folks know I was dealing with some corrupt shit in Dallas.”



Dez Bryant also shared a screengrab of a 2022 BBC article and referred to Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, as a s*x offender. In a follow-up tweet, the Pink Friday rapper defended her spouse by quote-tweeting the ex-NFL star. She doubled down against Bryant while writing:



“I’m so happy you brought this up. I’ll give you 10 million in cash if you’d come & fight him since you BEAT UR OWN MOM. He was lied on 31 years ago while both of them were 16 & there’s proof 🤪 that’s why they couldn’t get that money they desperately needed & sued for!!!!!! 🤪 Now you, on the other hand, were beating your mother as an ADULT!!!!!!!”



She kept leveling more accusations against Jay-Z and Desiree Perez. In a separate tweet, Nicki referenced Dez Bryant’s parents, without naming anyone, as she wrote:



“Hey it’s Dad Dad???? As in Grand Dad????? Oh wow hi!!!! I missed you!!!! No it’s Baghdad you f*** coon you bombed with that 31 year old tea that was supposed to gag. Now they know your RECENT TEA you dumb f***. Or should I say your recent… C TEA E LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO”



According to Bryant’s 2015 Rolling Stone interview, his mother was around 14 when she had him. His father, MacArthur Hatton, was his grandmother’s boyfriend at the time.

Dez Bryant’s mother Angela, called cops on her son in July 2012, days before doing a joint press conference with him

In July 2012, the then-Dallas Cowboys pro was detained by DeSoto Police following a 911 complaint against him. As mentioned, Dez’s mother, Angela, accused him of assaulting her and was heard saying (via NFL.com):



“I can't keep letting him do this. I can't keep letting him do me like this. I'm tired. I'm going to put an end to it today. I'm going to put an end to it today. I'm tired.”



After Dez Bryant was apprehended and charged with a Class A misdemeanor, he did a joint news conference with his mother. The player didn’t talk, while his legal counsel, Royce White, addressed the press and said:



“Did a family disagreement occur? Yes. Did Dez Bryant commit family violence against his mother? No.”



White added:



“Dez and his mother believe this is a family matter that can be worked out through counseling.”



Angela Bryant had submitted a non-prosecution affidavit, according to NFL.com, and the authorities didn’t take any further action. Dez Bryant also declined to make any statement during the press conference.