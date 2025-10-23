"Should've left him the hell alone!": Love Is Blind season 9 fans react to Megan and Jordan's breakup in the finale

Megan from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Netflix’s popular series, Love Is Blind, made headlines after season 9 ended without a single couple getting married.

Among the pairs was Jordan Keltner and Megan Walerius, who broke up before their wedding day, ending their Love Is Blind journey on a bitter note.

It was Megan who decided to end things with Jordan, as she believed they were too different from each other.

From lifestyle and financial differences to Jordan’s “rigid” routine as a single parent of a five-year-old son, there were multiple reasons why Megan felt they were incompatible.

Although Jordan argued that their lifestyle contrasts were not enough to end things, Megan stood her ground.

She wanted her partner to be someone who would participate in and accompany her in the things she enjoyed doing, and vice versa.

Jordan, however, failed to meet her expectations, and she was not prepared to compromise.

The lifestyle changes required to become a stepmother were challenging for Megan, and they made her question her entire relationship with Jordan.

With feelings of doubt and apprehension, Megan decided to end things with Jordan, convinced their marriage would not survive in the long run.

Love Is Blind fans criticized Megan for leading Jordan on, as they sympathized with him.

“jordan is completely correct, why did megan choose him if these things were a problem for you? he was very upfront about his life. she should’ve left him the hell alone!” a netizen commented.

Many Love Is Blind fans criticized Megan for the way she handled the situation.

“Megan telling Jordan that she can’t be with someone that has to work and have a routine (cause children) and someone who’s simple? after making the fact that he’s a working single dad the focus of her entire relationship? PACK THIS SHOW UP WE’RE DONE,” a fan wrote.

“I don’t get why Megan wasted Jordan’s time so much, he’s one of the few men who’s actually been upfront about what life with him would be like…She can go back to dating rich douchebags with zero time for her but hey, at least she’ll get midweek trips to Aspen,” another commented.

“Megan knew damn well she should’ve chosen Mike. She knew from Jump he was the her #1. Only reason she was interested in Jordan was because his kid had the same medical problem as her dad. THE ONLY REASON. You can’t convince me otherwise,” an X user reacted.

However, some Love Is Blind fans supported Megan’s choice.

“yall blaming Megan for not wanting to change her lifestyle but Jordan chose her too. he knew it was a massive lifestyle misalignment. he saw $$ and was fully expecting her to change for him and his child while he offered no compromise. the end,” a person wrote.

“No way yall are defending Jordan?? He was feeling insecure about Meg’s money instead of realizing he had hit the jackpot. He gave her nothing to work with. I forgot yall be ready to give a man a Nobel peace prize for showing up for his kid…” another commented.

“Jordan was going to ruin Meg’s life. Yes she did connect with his son but that’s because Jordan LED with that. It’s literally his whole identity,” one fan posted.

Love Is Blind star Megan admits she underestimated the challenges of becoming a step-mother

During a private chat with Jordan, Megan stated that she had never dated a single father, someone who did not have a flexible routine, or someone who followed the same schedule and patterns every day.

She lived her life adventurously and sought someone who led a similar kind of life.

Upon hearing that, Jordan mentioned that he, too, wanted to make enough money so that he could go without having to work every day.

He clarified that it was not that he did not enjoy engaging in leisurely activities. He just never had the time for it.

Which was why, during their conversation, Jordan pointed out that Megan had “like five years” on him.

While he believed that they could still make things work, Megan felt otherwise.

She did not want to head to the altar with feelings of uncertainty.

So, she broke up with Jordan, admitting she made the mistake of leaning into the “opposites attract” concept.

“In the pods, I was really leaning into him being a single father, like the excitement of it, but I don’t think that I thought through how challenging it is and how I would need to make a lot of concessions to how I currently live. I mean, maybe I’m just not cut out to be a stepmom,” Megan said.

Viewers will now have to wait until October 29, 2025, for the reunion episode to see where the Love Is Blind stars stand.

Stay tuned for more updates.