Who is Patrick Riddick? All about the gospel singer as arrest allegations circulate online

Gospel singer Patrick Riddick's alleged arrest record surfaces online. (Image via Instagram/@patrickriddicklive)

Gospel singer Patrick Riddick, 47, was reportedly arrested on sexual assault charges on Monday, October 20. The claims surfaced on YouTube as two different bloggers discussed the alleged charges during their live shows on Wednesday.

The Official Tyesse Report said he heard about Patrick's arrest and proceeded to confirm whether the report was authentic. Without sharing the screenshots of any mugshots or arrest records, Tyesse initially claimed the report might be false. Tyesse said the mugshot he received was from 2024, adding:

"They want to smear the man's name."

Tyesse speculated someone might have altered the images to make it look like Patrick committed sex crimes. The YouTuber said:

"They probably cut the booking thing in half and use somebody else's charges. That is diabolical."

Tyesse assumed someone who might have harbored an intense dislike for the gospel singer might be behind the supposed false report. However, shortly after, the YouTuber seemingly received confirmation from some sources that Patrick was indeed arrested on Monday. Tyesse exclaimed:

"Oh my god. It is true."

Another YouTuber, Official King Jives Show, shared screenshots of Patrick's supposed jail record. A quick inmate search on the Norfolk Sheriff's official website leads to a page where Patrick Riddick's supposed mugshot can be seen.

According to the purported inmate details, Patrick was booked into the Norfolk City Jail in Virginia on October 20, 2025. He is supposedly charged with rape and sodomy, by force or victim helplessness. The alleged victim reportedly had "mental incapacity/helplessness". The purported offense was allegedly committed on September 18, 2025.

King Jives also spoke about the alleged victim in his live show:

"They're saying that it's a woman that goes to NSU. She's a student. Apparently his house isn't far from the college."

It is unclear if the mugshot and the charges are legit, as the same mugshot appeared on another website for Virginia Arrests. According to this record, Patrick Riddick was arrested on a $1000 bond on February 28, 2024. He was seemingly charged with strangulation resulting in wounding or bodily injury and simple assault against family member.

Since the mugshot from Patrick's supposed 2024 inmate record appears in the alleged October 2025 record as well, it is unclear if the report about his recent arrest is true.

Patrick Riddick founded the choir D’vyne Worship

Patrick Riddick pursued Vocal music at Norfolk State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Music degree. During his time at NSU, Patrick led the Voices of Inspiration Gospel choir as its director. Patrick went on to win several choral contests as part of the group and received several accolades.

The Gospel singer specialized in Executive Leadership for his Master’s Degree from Liberty University School of Business.

In January 2000, Patrick founded the choir, D'vyne Worship, with 23 members, which has now grown to over 50 choral voices.

Some of the tunes birthed by the choir have made it to Billboard Top 10, and were also acknowledged by the Stellar Awards.

Patrick also served as a worship master for a while after receiving his ministerial license in 2002.

Not much is known about Patrick Riddick's personal life. However, his daughter, Madelynn Noelle, has made several appearances on his Instagram feed. Per Patrick's September 20 post, Madelynn is currently 9.