DJ Akademiks accuses Roc Nation of hiring private investigators to harass minors who are his fans

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 09: Jay-Z attends the Roc Nation Sports Super Bowl Party at Poodle Room at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Sports)

On Thursday, October 9, DJ Akademiks posted a new video on his channel, in which he accused Roc Nation for allegedly getting his minor fans harrassed, stalked, and intimidated by hired private investigators.

Akademiks calls out Roc Nation for ALLEGEDLY hiring private investigator to HARASS, STALK and INTIMIDATE minors and people who are fans of him😳👀 pic.twitter.com/D0it7c3RHx — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 9, 2025

The video opened with AK listening to an audio clip of a woman reading out the Miranda Rights to someone. As soon as the clip ended, Akademiks started saying:

"You little two dollar private investigator reading Miranda Rights to my n***as. Don't read 'em, you can't arrest nothing. Meg, we will go to a million hearings, and we will bleeds your pockets dry. Even if I show up without a lawyer, you're never gonna get to me... y'all keep paying lawyers a million dollars every two months for a bunch of bullsh*t."

Further in the clip, Akademiks, who was visibly upset over private investigators approaching his fans, also pointed out some of them were minors, suggesting that harrassing them like that was not okay. AK continued:

"Some of these people you're calling to investigate are children. They're 16-year-olds who, this is their first job, which just might be the click of button. They don't know what's going on. Good job spending attorney money... y'all are staking out minors' houses because they like a particular artist, and they might be endearing to the chat n***as."

Neither Jay-Z nor Roc Nation has responded to DJ Akademiks' allegations so far.

DJ Akademiks also made claims about Diddy allegedly evicting Daphne Joy from her rental home

DJ Akademiks provides evidence that Diddy evicted 50 Cent baby mama, Daphne Joy, from the home he was renting for her. pic.twitter.com/K9uSeD5kJ2 — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) October 7, 2025

DJ Akademiks' accusations at Roc Nation comes a day after the livestreamer showed fans the Zillow listing, where a luxury rental home in Northridge, California, was listed for $12K per month. According to his speculations, it was the same home that Daphne Joy had once lived in.

He said to his fans:

"Apparently, this was where she was staying. Don’t ask me how n****s pulled this up. If y’all remember this kitchen, it looks pretty accurate."

However, since the property was back in real estate listings, Akademiks took it to mean that Combs had allegedly evicted Joy from it in the wake of his trial, addding:

"Remember, Diddy was paying ten racks? It’s now listed again. She probably couldn’t pay it. Diddy got her the f*** on out of there."

AK also pointed out that the model, who was a girlfriend of Diddy's for several years, admitted to living in the property that was paid for by the disgraced rapper in court.

Before dating Diddy, Daphne Joy was in a relationship with 50 Cent, with whom she also shares a son, named Sire Jackson.