“Didn’t want smoke with the boogeyman”: Netizens react as DJ Akademiks slams J. Cole for backing out after instigating Drake- Kendrick Lamar feud

Akademiks’ criticism of J. Cole over the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud stirs intense fan commentary online.

The rap world’s long-simmering tension just found fresh fuel. This time, it’s not coming from a diss track but from DJ Akademiks’ mic as he’s openly criticized J. Cole for stirring the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud and then bowed out when the heat rose. Some on the internet roasted Cole for ducking out, while some praised him for keeping his integrity intact and a few just sat back to enjoy the drama. Under one viral post about the saga, a user captured the prevailing mood with the line:

“He simply didn’t want smoke with the boogeyman!”

He simply didn’t want smoke with the boogeyman! — Rawmos__ (@Rawmos___) September 15, 2025

The comment summed up a growing narrative online where Cole had set the stage for a lyrical showdown only to ghost the arena when the spotlight hit. From confusion to applause to lighthearted jabs, the reactions show just how invested people still are in the messy triangle of Cole, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

DJ Akademiks criticizes J. Cole for withdrawing from the Drake–Kendrick Lamar feud, igniting debate among fans

As soon as DJ Akademiks questioned why Cole “lined his homie Drake up” for battle and then “side-stepped the whole thing,” timelines lit up with a mix of disbelief, memes and reluctant respect. For many, it reopened the saga that started when Cole crowned himself, Drake and Kendrick the “Big Three” on Drake’s First Person Shooter, only to launch and quickly retract the diss track 7 Minute Drill aimed at Kendrick.

One user sided with Cole’s retreat, writing,

“J Cole's decision to step away from the beef is the wisest choice”

It’s a sentiment that popped up often: choosing peace over spectacle was smart. Others framed it as confidence and not cowardice.

“Jcole doesn’t need no weak ass battle to stay relevant. He’s the King”

But not everyone was convinced.

“You have 3 hours left to delete this”

That jab echoed Cole’s own moves as he dropped 7 Minute Drill and then yanked it from streaming platforms after apologizing on stage at Dreamville Festival and calling the diss “the lamest, goofiest thing.” Some fans were more amused than critical:

“Yall worried bout everybody but Kendrick I swear 😂”. Another added,

“lightwork for cole”.

“Probably in the booth cooking and living life 🤷🏿‍♂️” chimed another.

To many, Cole simply decided the beef wasn’t worth the chaos. He later rapped in Port Antonio that he “pulled the plug” because “they wanted blood, they wanted clicks to make their pockets grow” - suggesting the feud was spiraling into something bigger than music.

Akademiks, though, wasn’t buying the noble angle. He argued that Cole helped hype Drake into battle with Kendrick only to vanish when things got serious, leaving Drake to take the brunt of the crossfire. It’s that contradiction that netizens are now debating, whether Cole just dodged responsibility or just showed maturity.



Breaking down how the feud unfolded and why Akademiks called Cole out

The sequence is a tangle. It started with Cole’s boast alongside Drake, escalated when Kendrick fired back on Like That and briefly became a full-blown triangle once 7 Minute Drill entered the chat. But Cole quickly reversed course by apologizing publicly, removing the track and later explaining he didn’t want to lose friends or chase clout over bars.

Akademiks’ gripe is that Cole helped ignite the feud but left Drake standing alone against Kendrick, which made his withdrawal feel a bit like an unfinished fight. For Akademiks, in a culture that values lyrical sparring, this sort of retreat looked like folding after setting the table for war - and thus fans have been split on whether that’s fair criticism or just clout-chasing commentary.