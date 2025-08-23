Two-time Olympic medalist and tennis elite Roger Federer's net worth reaches $1 billion

Roger Federer has earned a lot over the years from his endorsements (Image via Getty)

Two-time Olympic medalist tennis superstar Roger Federer has now officially become a part of the list of billionaires. Notably, Forbes confirmed on August 22, 2025, that the former tennis player now boasts a net worth of almost $1.1 billion.

People magazine stated that the rise in Roger’s earnings has been a result of investing in the sports company On around six years ago. The 20-time Grand Slam champion managed to get an equity stake at the sports apparel brand after his wife, Mirka, began using its products, and Roger got in touch with David Allemann, Olivier Bernhard, and Caspar Cappetti, the founders of On.

Federer has been previously associated with other popular companies like Nike, where he received $150 million for many years. His collaboration with On brought more profits in 2021, with the company going public at the New York Stock Exchange.

Roger Federer even assisted the company in creating a tennis shoe to be used only on the court. According to Forbes, the value of his equity is around $375 million, and he holds a 3% stake in the brand, whose market capitalization is close to $15 billion.

Moreover, Roger has also accumulated prize money of almost $131 million in 24 years, making him one of the highest-paid tennis players, as per People magazine. Furthermore, companies such as Mercedes-Benz and Lindt have sponsored him on different occasions.

Roger Federer has earned a lot from his career: Endorsements and other details

The Swiss superstar's successful journey as a tennis player has contributed a lot to his wealth over the years. Celebrity Net Worth stated that Roger’s earnings were reportedly around $28,000 in 1998.

The numbers continued to witness a big jump on different occasions, with a rise to $4 million in 2003. While Roger Federer earned $10.1 million around four years later, it decreased to $5.8 million in 2008. However, it increased again to $8.8 million the following year.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, another big difference was spotted in Roger’s earnings on another occasion when he earned $2.4 million in 2013 and $9.3 million in 2014. This happened two more times between 2016-2017 and 2020-2021.

The majority of Roger’s earnings are a result of endorsements for companies like Rolex. He also signed a deal worth $300 million with apparel brand Uniqlo in 2018, and the association was finalized for 10 years.

Federer has owned properties in various locations, with one of them in Switzerland worth $7.3 million. He has reportedly purchased a penthouse in Dubai for $23 million and a plot of land for $50 million around seven years ago. He bought another apartment in Switzerland in 2008.

Roger Federer has been involved in philanthropic activities at the same time, supporting organizations such as IMBEWU. He also joined a few more players to organize a charity event during the Australian Open, aiming to help the victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

While the latest update says that Roger is now a billionaire, Federer has not addressed anything about the same on social media or other platforms.