“This will be a rare occasion”: Fortnite community pushes hard for KPop Demon Hunters skins despite official confirmation

A scene from KPop Demon Hunters (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

A major Fortnite crossover featuring Netflix’s hit animated musical KPop Demon Hunters is in the works at present, according to many prominent Fortnite scoopers. The news leak suggests that the crossover will take place in the current season of the online game, specifically Chapter 6, Season 4. It is expected to incorporate characters and thematic content from the June 2025 movie into Epic Games' well-known battle royale game.

Although Epic has not yet announced the event, gamers look forward to exclusive cosmetics, such as skins of the Huntr/x girl-band group and other demon-hunting components influenced by the K-pop meets mythology style of the film. Since Fortnite has a lengthy history of successful tie-ins, this musical-fantasy crossover is a much-anticipated in-game celebration of the movie's global popularity.

Reputable Fortnite leakers SpushFNBR and Loolo_WRLD have confirmed that a KPop Demon Hunters crossover is officially in development. SpushFNBR revealed on X that the news came from a “reliable source,” promising additional details soon. The three major heroines of the movie, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, may have skins that include both their stunning K-pop performance attire and their demon-hunter armor, however, Epic Games has not yet disclosed specifics.

The collaboration is expected to launch in the next few weeks during Fortnite’s current season, but there is no confirmed release date or details about in-game events yet.

The possibility of a crossover with KPop Demon Hunters has found widespread acceptance within the Fortnite community. On the Reddit thread of FortniteLeaks, a user commented:

“This will be a rare occasion where Fortnite is actually striking while the iron is hot on something if they can get this out soon.” “This is the thing everyone wants at the moment, they know it and they want to bring some attention to the game soon, so while I usually take leaks with a grain of salt, I can definitely see this happen even this season,” observed another.

What is KPop Demon Hunters all about?

KPop Demon Hunters is an American animated musical fantasy film directed by Maggie Kang. The film is based on an original story conceived by Kang, drawing heavily on her Korean heritage, mythology, demonology, and the energy of K-pop. It was released in the United States on June 20, 2025, via Netflix.

Disclaimer: The following section contains spoilers for KPop Demon Hunters. Reader’s discretion is advised.

KPop Demon Hunters follows Huntr/x, a K-pop girl group of three women — Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — who lead double lives as demon hunters. These guardians defend humanity against demons under the command of the their king Gwi-Ma, by using their music to maintain a mystical barrier known as the Honmoon. When a demon named Jinu forms a competing demon boy band, the Saja Boys, they begin siphoning off Huntr/x’s fans to weaken the Honmoon.

Meanwhile, Rumi is hiding a secret: she is half-demon and is gradually losing her voice. As the threat escalates, Rumi must choose between hiding her identity or embracing her heritage.

The confrontation climaxes at a major idol awards show, where Huntr/x confronts the Saja Boys. Self-acceptance is embraced, and Gwi-Ma’s plan is thwarted — culminating in Huntr/x saving their fans and restoring the Honmoon.

