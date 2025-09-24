Which song did Jourdan Blue sing in the America's Got Talent season 20 finale? Details explored

Jourdan Blue from America's Got Talent (Image via Instagram/@agtauditions)

America’s Got Talent season 20 aired the first half of its much-awaited finale on September 23, 2025, which featured ten contestants taking on the stage in hopes of taking home the winner’s title and the $1 million.

Among the finalists was Jourdan Blue, who presented the audience with his cover of Golden from the animated musical, KPop Demon Hunters.

HUNTR/X’s Golden made headlines after KPop Demon Hunters debuted on Netflix, and it continues to lead the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week, becoming the sole longest-leading No. 1 from a soundtrack in ten years.

It took the top spot by surpassing We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto, which led the Billboard charts for five weeks in 2022.

Jourdan Blue’s unexpected song choice was appreciated by fans and judges, who showed their approval with a standing ovation and applause.

Panelist Howie Mandel was so pleased with the act that he claimed, “It’s over” for the rest. He commended Jourdan for taking on the “hottest song in the world” and giving it his own take.

The other America’s Got Talent panelists expressed a similar sentiment, pleased with what they heard from the New Orleans native.

“I believe you won”: America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel comments on Jourdan Blue’s chances of winning the show







In an interview with WDSU News, posted on September 23, 2025, Jourdan Blue spoke about his performance ahead of the finale, saying he was “switching it up” with the song and allowing himself to be more “free” on stage.

While reflecting on his journey and the importance of his hometown, Jourdan said that New Orleans was where he learnt the basics of music through busking.



“I feel like New Orleans is in me, you know what I mean. It is like running through my veins. So whenever I come out here, I just picture myself back on Bourbon Street doing my thing, and yeah, it feels amazing,” he said.



The America’s Got Talent finalist added that being on the competitive reality show validated all his hard work.

Despite the significance of his final performance, Jourdan confessed that he was not too nervous about stepping on the stage.

To him, the judges and his co-stars were like “family.” As a result, he stated that his only goal was to give it his best shot and hope for the best.

Jourdan’s efforts paid off, as his cover of Golden left the judges stunned.

By the end of his performance, all four experts were on their feet, clapping for him. While sharing his opinions on the act, Howie mentioned that Jourdan could not have “done it better.”



“I believe you won. I believe he won. I believe he won,” he added.



Simon Cowell echoed a similar sentiment, calling his song choice “smart.” He also believed that Jourdan could win the show after performing the “biggest” song of the year.

Mel B noted that she had been waiting for such an act from Jourdan since his audition, eager to see the “grit” and “passion” she saw in him during his first performance.

The America’s Got Talent judge also praised his style and overall stage presence.

Sofia Vergara was equally impressed with Jourdan’s act, commending him for taking a risk with the song choice.



“It was spectacular and you are so handsome,” she said.



With that, Jourdan thanked the experts for their compliments and exited the stage.

Fans of the show will have to tune in on September 24, 2025, to see who among the ten finalists takes home the winner’s title and the $1 million cash prize.

Stay tuned for more updates.