Which acts performed in America's Got Talent Season 20 Live Quarterfinals 3? Details explored

America’s Got Talent Season 20 live shows continued with the third quarterfinals on September 2 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. A total of 11 acts were performed during the broadcast, each aiming to secure enough votes from viewers to move forward in the competition.

One contestant advanced straight to the finals through the Golden Buzzer, while three others were set to progress to the semifinals based on results revealed on September 3. The judging panel consisted of Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B.

The performers in this round were Anna Saranina, Austin Brown, Benn Family Band, Chris Turner, Girish & the Chronicles, Jessica Sanchez, Jacqueline & Wagner, Maceo Harrison, Mastermind, Messoudi Brothers, and Micah Palace.

America’s Got Talent Season 20 Quarterfinals 3: Full list of performances







1) Anna Saranina

Anna Saranina, a crossbow shooter from Russia, presented a routine involving a flaming whip followed by a blindfolded arrow shot that struck a rose. Her performance concluded with multiple crossbows firing in sequence, ending with her catching an arrow that burst a balloon attached to her chest.

2) Austin Brown

Country singer Austin Brown of Tifton, Georgia, performed an original song centered on whisky. Supported by a live band, he brought a full stage arrangement to his quarterfinals appearance after previously experiencing a challenging audition process.

3) Benn Family Band

The Benn Family Band from Altadena, California, performed the song “I Won’t Give Up.” Their staging included a backdrop of animated ashes, and their delivery built from a slower beginning to a stronger conclusion.

4) Chris Turner

Manchester-born freestyle rapper Chris Turner incorporated audience and judge suggestions into his performance. Without advance rehearsal, he created a live rap using topics such as Terry Crews in White Chicks, mushy peas, vegetable cream cheese, and reminders about ripe plums.

5) Girish & the Chronicles

Rock band Girish & the Chronicles, from Bengaluru, India, delivered a hard rock version of Sia’s “Unstoppable.” Their performance highlighted high vocal notes from the lead singer and an arrangement styled after classic heavy metal influences.

6) Jacqueline & Wagner

Aerial duo Jacqueline and Wagner, from Italy and Brazil, performed an act that combined acrobatics and rollerblading. Their routine included high lifts, hair-hanging spins, and floor-level choreography that blended aerial work with ground-based elements.

7) Jessica Sanchez

Singer Jessica Sanchez, from Chula Vista, California, returned to the AGT stage after previously competing on the show’s first season and finishing as runner-up on American Idol season 11. Now eight months pregnant, she performed “Ordinary” by Alex Warren, showcasing her vocal range in a live competition setting.

8) Maceo Harrison

Solo dancer Maceo Harrison from Savannah, Georgia, started his act in a trailer outside as a solo. From there, he danced through the backstage areas and onto the main stage. Some of his choreography included swinging off a chandelier and engaging with not only stagehands, but with the judging panel as well, ending dramatically with a fall.

9) Mastermind

Mastermind, an A.I. magician whose origins remain undisclosed, presented a routine blending digital illusions and stage magic. The act involved card predictions, mobile phone effects, and an audience member’s mental connection that aligned with a pre-programmed reveal on audience devices.

10) Messoudi Brothers

Australian juggling duo The Messoudi Brothers, who have received Golden Buzzer honors during auditions, added elaborate layers to their quarter-final routine. Fire juggling, blindfolded juggling, and a funny segment where they removed their clothes and juggled bottles while putting them back on.

11) Micah Palace

Rapper Micah Palace of Connecticut incorporated his passion for soccer into a bilingual Spanish-English song. Encouraging the audience to chant “Olé,” he delivered an energetic stage performance that concluded with a backflip. His act earned the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell, advancing him directly to the finals of season 20.

