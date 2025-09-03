"Really good" - America's Got Talent fans praise Jessica Sanchez's Quarterfinals performance

Sofia Vergara from America's Got Talent season 20 (Image via Getty)

America’s Got Talent Season 20 returned with its third night of Quarterfinals on September 2, 2025.

It saw the contestants put their best foot forward to impress the judges and viewers to secure a spot in the next round of the competition.

Among the participants was Jessica Sanchez, who wowed the panelists with her rendition of Ordinary by Alex Warren.

The 30-year-old singer, who was one of Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzers, had participated in the first season of America’s Got Talent.

She was also the runner-up on Season 11 of American Idol.

Jessica had the experience of competing in reality shows, but had never won a contest, and she wanted to change that.

As a result, she participated in Season 20 of AGT, while eight months pregnant, to accomplish her dreams.

Jessica almost did not make it to the stage on Tuesday because of how sick she felt.

However, she persevered and delivered a noteworthy rendition of the Alex Warren song, leaving judges mesmerized.

America’s Got Talent fans on X applauded her vocal abilities and appreciated her act.

Some even claimed that she deserved a Golden Buzzer and a spot in the finals.

“Jessica was really good. Wasn't expecting it,” one X user wrote.

Many AGT fans commended Jessica’s performance and applauded her for pushing her limits.

“Way to hit the high notes, Jessica!” a fan wrote.

“She should've won #AmericanIdol but maybe it was always meant to be #agt You go Jessica! She's glowing! Love her,” another netizen commented.

“Jessica Sanchez should be in the finals. She will perform Golden, that’s for sure!!!” one user wrote.

Other viewers of America’s Got Talent expressed a similar sentiment.

“Jessica Sanchez was amazing she was on season 1 of this show back in 2006 and she's pregnant while she's singing too,” a person reacted.

“Wow, That was an incredible performance by jessica sanchez, She is amazing tonight, And it was one of the best performances of the night this week during the quarterfinals,” another user posted.

“Pregnant and still slaying! Jessica Sanchez just set the stage on fire!” one fan commented.

What did the America’s Got Talent panelists say about Jessica Sanchez’s performance?

Jessica Sanchez returned to the America’s Got Talent stage after 19 years to fulfil her dream of winning the NBC show.

During her audition, she presented the panelists with a cover of Beautiful Things by Benson Boone.

Her act left a lasting impression on Sofia, who gave the singer her Golden Buzzer, sending her straight to the Live Shows.

During the Quarterfinals episode on September 2, 2025, Jessica delivered another noteworthy performance, covering Ordinary by Alex Warren.

While reviewing her act, Sofia said:

“Bravo, Jessica! That was amazing. I know that you have felt that you have been struggling because of the belly and the breathing, and your voice doesn’t sound the same. But that was spectacular.”

Simon chimed in, stating that her act blew him away. The America’s Got Talent judge further praised Jessica for being a “very brave person.”

He then appreciated her tonal quality, convinced people would root for her.

Mel B expressed a similar sentiment, stating that Jessica had “never sounded better.”

“I swear to God. God as my witness. Brilliant,” she added.

Howie Mandel also praised the singer for hitting the high notes effortlessly.

However, despite the compliments, Jessica could not secure a Golden Buzzer from the experts, which netizens were upset about.

Stay tuned for more updates.