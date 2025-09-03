"I'm just laughing" - America's Got Talent fans criticize Simon Cowell for giving a Golden Buzzer to Micah Palace

Simon Cowell from America's Got Talent (Image via Getty)

America’s Got Talent Season 20 returned with a new episode on September 2, 2025.

The segment saw rapper Micah Palace secure panelist Simon Cowell’s coveted Golden Buzzer, which sent him straight into the Season 20 finale.

However, netizens were not on board with Simon’s decision. Fans of the NBC show claimed some acts were more deserving of the privilege than Micah.

So far, Mel B had given her Golden Buzzer to rapper Mama Duke, and Sofia Vergara had given hers to singer-songwriter Steve Ray Ladson.

It meant that either Simon or Howie Mandel would be in charge of the Golden Buzzer on night three of the Quarterfinals.

As the episode progressed, viewers discovered that the power was put into Simon’s hands, and he gave the Golden Buzzer to Micah, a resident from Canterbury, CT.

Micah performed an original bilingual song in Spanish and English, blending his love for soccer and music.

While Simon was impressed with his act, America’s Got Talent fans were not.

They flocked to X to share their opinions on Micah’s act, and more so, to criticize Simon’s decision to give him the Golden Buzzer.

“I'm just laughing Micah Palace is like ur typical 2010's mediocre kids Disney channel rapper and he got a GOLDEN BUZZER in 2025 on America's got talent…” a netizen commented.

Many America’s Got Talent fans disagreed with Simon’s Golden Buzzer choice.

“Simon wins the award for dumbest live golden buzzer. It was a really tight race with Mel B and Sophia’s picks, but Simon wins because he chose a singer over fire jugglers and hair acrobats,” a person wrote.

“Imma have to go with Mel B on this...I don't think Micah Palace should have gotten that gold buzzer. Like I get what he is doing but honestly I feel like they truly are seeing him as an American version of Bad Bunny As opposed to an actual, talented music artist,” another reacted.

“WTF? Micah didn’t deserve the Holden buzzer. Am I the only one to think that? He did not step it up. His first act was much better. He also sounded out of breath. I’m glad he’s going through but not GB worthy. What says you?” a user posted.

Other viewers of America’s Got Talent expressed a similar sentiment.

“I am surprised Simon chose Micah to receive the Golden Buzzer over the Messoudis, Mastermind or Jessica!” an X user wrote.

“golden buzzer wasted it should’ve gone to mastermind,” another commented.

“Simon you know that man did NOT deserve that golden buzzer. This continues to be the worst season of all time,” one fan posted.

What did the America’s Got Talent judges say about Micah Palace’s performance?

Micah stepped on stage, hoping to impress the panelists, and he did.

He sang a bilingual song that left a lasting impression on the judges, especially Simon.

By the end of his act, Howie was on his feet, grooving to the rhythm of the song.

While commenting on the performance, Howie said that he was confident the audience would love Micah and his art.

“You are like our own personal Good Bunny,” he added.

Sofia, on the other hand, echoed Howie’s statement, calling Micah’s act “amazing.” She stated that she could see why his music went viral.

Additionally, Sofia claimed that his songs would do well for the World Cup.

However, her co-panelist, Mel B, disagreed.

Although she appreciated Micah’s talent, she was not sure if he was as good as the other America’s Got Talent contestants.

“It went viral, and I get it. I don’t get it, but I do get it, if you know what I mean,” she said.

Meanwhile, Simon chimed in, admitting that he liked Micah and that his song was a “clever” one.

He went so far as to suggest that Micah’s song could be used as the World Cup anthem.

With that said, Simon pressed the Golden Buzzer, advancing Micah straight to the finals.

Stay tuned for more updates.