Everything about America's Got Talent fame Jessica Sanchez: Career, family, and due date explored

America's Got Talent season 20 finalist Jessica Sanchez (Image via NBC)

America's Got Talent season 20 is about to end with the season finale scheduled to premiere live on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET.

10 contestants are performing in the two-day finale episode, competing to win the title, along with $1 million and are decided by live voting.

Jessica Sanchez, a singer and soon-to-be mother expecting a baby girl being nine months pregnant, is one of the finalists on America’s Got Talent.

Jessica first appeared on Season 1 of America’s Got Talent in 2006 as a wildcard child contestant, and later gained widespread recognition as the runner-up of American Idol Season 11 in 2012.

Now, she returned to try her luck again on season 20 of America's Got Talent as an adult woman, married to a lighting technician named Rickie Gallardo, and heavily pregnant with her first child, the due date likely in early or mid-October 2025.

Revealing her pregnancy due date on September 14, 2025, Jessica posted on Instagram saying,

Today I officially step into my 9th month of pregnancy ✨ My heart is overflowing with gratitude for all the love and kind words that have been pouring in. I never imagined I’d be spending these final weeks of pregnancy away from home, in the middle of such an exciting competition. I truly believe God’s plan is greater than my own. This journey has been so unexpected, yet so beautiful, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

She met her husband in 2017 during her performance at a church, her concert venue. Rickie was doing lights at the church when his friend suggested to him,

"Bro, you gotta come back to the church, do some lights, because this girl can sing,’ this and that,"

As Jessica describes her love story, Rickie sent the video to Jessica on Instagram, claiming to marry her one day after checking out the performance.

Jessica and Rickie then started hanging out for a month before officially dating each other, and then eventually getting married in 2021.

She considers her husband, her biggest support system, who has always pushed her and helped her challenge herself and has always been there throughout the whole journey.

Jessica Sanchez is likely to win America's Got Talent season 20

Jessica Sanchez's Beautiful Things performance at the auditions earned her a golden buzzer from Sofía Vergara, one of the judges, along with Simon Cowell, Mel B., and Howie Mandel.

Before pressing the buzzer, Vergara applauded the 30-year-old singer, amazed by her performance, saying,

"I dunno, I think there is something very special happen[ing] on this stage with you. It’s so amazing that we are on the 20th anniversary, the 20th season, you’re here again after 20 years, you’re pregnant, you’re so beautiful, you’re so ready to do all this, I mean, I don’t understand what happen[ed] in this 20 years, but I guess there were meant to be because this was a special moment and I think that you deserve this…"

Jessica had found out about her pregnancy before the auditions. The quarter-finals, held eight months later, saw Jessica delivering a powerful performance on Alex Warren's Ordinary while being heavily pregnant.

She almost skipped her performance due to pregnancy-related issues, but then her electrifying singing led her to the top 3 contestants advancing to the live semi-finals.

Her semifinal performance of Golden Hour by JVKE was well-received by the judges, who praised her magical vocals and strong song choice.

Jessica Sanchez's final performance on Die with a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars gained her a standing ovation from the audience and praises from all the judges.

Ahead of her final stage presence on America's Got Talent, Jessica thanked everyone for the support, writing on her social media,

"I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. This journey has been a blessing. I am honoured, I am blesse,d and I am grateful. Glory be to God."

The second part of the finale episode airs on September 24, 2025, on NBC and streaming on Peacock, revealing the final winner who will bag the $1 million prize money.

It would be interesting to watch whether Jessica Sanchez has received the maximum votes from the live audience to emerge as the winner of America's Got Talent.

Stay tuned for more updates.