What did Jennifer Lawrence say about Kourtney Kardashian on ‘The Kardashians’ during a lie detector test?

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Die My Love" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence held nothing back as she gave her opinion on one of the Kardashian sisters. The 35-year-old actress took the popular Vanity Fair lie detector test, answering questions raised by friend and colleague Robert Pattinson.



The Twilight actor held up a picture of Khloe Kardashian, asking if she was Lawrence’s favourite Kardashian, and the latter responded in the affirmative. She revealed moments later that her least favourite of the popular reality TV family was the oldest Kardashian sibling, Kourtney Kardashian.

"Kourtney is more annoying than ever," Jennifer Lawrence said.

When Pattinson enquired as to the reason for her statement, the Hunger Games actress responded:

"She drives me nuts... Because everything has to be an announcement. It's like, you know, 'I'm not gonna wear outfits anymore,' like just wear whatever you want, don't make an announcement about it. Or like, 'I don't have a TV in my room,' like, just don't watch TV, stop announcing it. Just shh!"

More details about Jennifer Lawrence’s Vanity Fair interview

Jennifer Lawrence’s latest film project, Die My Love, was released on November 7, 2025, and she appeared alongside co-star Pattinson to promote it.

In the Vanity Fair interview aired on November 7, 2025, the Mother! The actress admitted that she hadn’t been closely following the new season of The Kardashians and mainly had watched clips of it on TikTok.

As the interview progressed, Robert Pattinson inquired if it was true that Lawrence lied to customs officials about "attending her brother's wedding" when she didn't have a work visa while auditioning for X-Men.

Pattinson asked if she usually "typically lies to government officials." Lawrence replied, "No." However, the machine operator recorded her response as "deceptive."

Pattinson, who plays Lawrence’s character’s husband Jackson in the Die My Love movie, asked his costar about a director she’d never say no to, and she mentioned Christopher Nolan.

However, she noted that Nolan has never offered her any role. When her co-star asked her to share one of her dark secrets, the actress replied:

"God, my life is so boring now. I don't think I even have one. Sometimes I go into my room to pretend to work, but I open my laptop and then I turn the TV on. And then if I hear somebody come in, I turn the TV off, but my laptop's open."

