Is Leonardo DiCaprio really reuniting with Martin Scorsese for thriller ‘What Happens at Night’?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have an impressive actor-director relationship, having delivered several blockbusters, including The Wolf of Wall Street, Gangs of New York and Shutter Island. According to Deadline, the legendary duo is working together on a ghost story adaptation, What Happens at Night.

Their seventh film, What Happens at Night, also stars Jennifer Lawrence, who co-starred with Leonardo in the movie Don’t Look Up. Shooting is scheduled to begin in January 2026. Apple Original Films is in talks to finance the movie project alongside Studiocanal.



Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio's latest film, the Paul Anderson-directed One Battle After Another, is scheduled to launch on September 26, 2025.

More details on the What Happens at Night film starring Leonardo DiCaprio

What Happens at Night follows an American couple, hoping to save their marriage, who travel to a snowy European town to adopt a baby.

They lodge in the Borgarfjaroasysla Grand Imperial Hotel and encounter strange characters like a faith healer, a depraved businessman and a flamboyant chanteuse.



As the story progresses, the couple realizes nothing is as it seems in the strange place. They fight to adopt a baby as they learn more about each other.

Patrick Mather wrote the movie script after Studiocanal acquired the rights to the novel.

In Leonardo DiCaprio’s most recent film, One Battle After Another, he plays Bob Ferguson, who reunites with his former group of revolutionaries as they battle an old nemesis, Steven J. Lockjaw played by Sean Penn and rescue his daughter, Willa. Other stars in the movie include Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Del Toro.

In an interview with co-star Benicio Del Toro, DiCaprio recounted his early days as an actor in Hollywood, during which time he was asked to change his present name to another because “it was too ethnic.”

“I finally got an agent. They said, ‘Your name is too ethnic,'” he recounted on the podcast. “I go, ‘What do you mean? It’s Leonardo DiCaprio?’ They go, ‘No, too ethnic. They’re never going to hire you. Your new name is Lenny Williams.”

He added:

"I said, ‘What is Lenny?’ I was 12,13. I said, ‘What is Lenny Williams?’ ‘We took your middle name and we made it — now you’re Lenny'".

