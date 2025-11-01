"That’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart": Jennifer Lawrence reflects on speaking out on political topics

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Die My Love" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence has reasons why we would no longer hear her opinions on political issues. In an interview with the New York Times published on November 1, 2025, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she wasn’t sure if she should speak out about the recent political happenings because she had learned through elections that Celebrities make no difference when they talk about politics.

She added that speaking about politics would only heighten the political tension in the country:

"I don’t really know if I should. During the first Trump administration, I felt like I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off. But as we’ve learned, election after election, celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for. So then what am I doing? I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart.”

Jennifer Lawrence, who stars in the upcoming movie Die My Love, expressed that she doesn’t want to “turn audiences off from her films” due to her political opinions.

She wants to protect her craft and would prefer to keep quiet if her views don’t influence peace or bring solutions.

“I regret everything I’ve ever done or said,” Jennifer Lawrence expresses in a New York Times interview

The Hunger Games actress expressed in her New York Times interview that she is regretful of how she approached politics in the early years of her career:

“I regret everything I’ve ever done or said. I’m going to take the zip drives out of all of these cameras when I leave.”

She added:

“The second term feels different. Because he said what he was going to do. We knew what he did for four years. He was very clear. And that’s what we chose.”

She discussed Paul Anderson’s One Battle After Another and described the political message in the movie as “a good idea.”

Jennifer Lawrence stars in Die My Love, which premieres on November 7, 2025. She is also working on the upcoming Apple Original murder mystery film The Wives as an actor and producer.