"It's Ruining the Show": Big Brother UK viewers complain about yet another backdoor eviction

AJ Odudu, hostess of Big Brother UK (Image via Getty)

Viewers of Big Brother UK are voicing renewed frustration over the show’s eviction format after the announcement of a second backdoor eviction ahead of the finale.

Fans argue that stacking hidden or surprise evictions undermines the transparency and excitement of the series’ elimination process.

Big Brother UK: Fan backlash over backdoor evictions

On Friday, November 7, 2025, Big Brother UK viewers saw housemates Nancy Nocerino and Caroline Monk become the latest to leave the house following a double eviction.

The departures followed a backdoor eviction earlier in the week that saw Sam Ashby removed.

Organisers then revealed a second backdoor eviction is planned for next week before the final on Friday, November 14, 2025.

The announcement triggered strong negative reactions from the fan base. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:



“Can we stop with the back door eviction nonsense, it’s giving badly planned.”



Another added:



“I hate backdoor evictions, especially when they are not live. Why can’t it just be a normal live eviction?”



A third fan posted:



“Why not just open the vote to win tonight and a live eviction on Tuesday/Wednesday next week? There is literally ZERO need for a pass to the final OR another boring back eviction. At this point, sack all the producers cause they’re ruining this show.”



Further comments noted a longing for the earlier era of Big Brother UK, with one viewer tagging:



“@channel5_tv we miss your era of big brother.”



In addition to the disquiet over the process, there is also a rumour that a “pass to the final” may be added to an Eye Mart task – a development that has further irritated long-time viewers.

On a recent episode of the spin-off Big Brother: Late & Live, host AJ Odudu responded to the suggestion when asked by Dean McCullough:



“I cannot confirm or deny whether this is true.”



The cumulative reaction suggests that for some fans, Big Brother UK’s fidelity to a live, openly-voted eviction process is eroding.

The backdoor format—which has been deployed more than once in this season—has been described as “the worst ever” by viewers.

Why the format change is drawing fire

Originally scheduled as a series emphasising live nominations and audience votes, Big Brother UK has increasingly incorporated backdoor evictions—where a contestant is removed without the usual voting or live confrontation.

Proponents argue it adds unpredictability; critics say it removes accountability and audience engagement.

With two such evictions this week, the sentiment among a vocal segment of the fandom is that the show is losing its core appeal. As one observer wrote:



“I hate backdoor evictions, especially when they are not live.”



The format also shifts power dynamics: instead of public votes deciding the outcome, the production or challenge structure holds a greater influence, which some viewers feel undermines the concept of “viewer participation” that long underpinned Big Brother UK.

What’s at stake as the finale approaches

With the final scheduled for November 14, Season 2025’s trajectory now depends on how the remaining housemates—Cameron Kinch, Elsa Rae, Emily Hewertson, Jenny Baird, Marcus John, Tate Reynolds, Teja Dalphy, and Richard Storry—navigate the backdoor-heavy path.

The expectation of a traditional live eviction is fading, and viewer patience appears thin.

Fans argue that the lack of transparency in the eviction process diminishes dramatic tension and reduces the emotional payoff for contestants and audience alike.

The critique can be summed up in a blunt headline sentiment across social media,



“It’s ruining the Show.”



For producers of Big Brother UK, the challenge is whether they will revert to a more viewer-centric format in future seasons or continue to experiment with hidden evictions and twists.

Either way, the discussion around this season’s format may influence how the show is produced and received going forward.

Stay tuned for more updates.