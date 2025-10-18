AGT fame Sofia Vergara's ex-husband confirms engagement to Caitlin O'Connor

Caitlin and Joe (Image via Getty)

America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara’s ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, confirmed his engagement to actress Caitlin O’Connor after two years of dating.

Prior to his relationship with Caitlin, Joe was married to Sofia for seven years before going their separate ways in 2023.

On October 17, 2025, Joe took to his Instagram to share the news of his engagement.

In the caption of a picture of him along with Caitlin flashing a diamond ring, he wrote, “June 24th, 2025,” confirming the day of the proposal.

Joe and Caitlin's romance took off in September 2023. The duo met one another at an afterparty for HBO’s Winning Time.

The twosome put all speculations to rest and confirmed their relationship when they made their red carpet debut at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala in New York City in late 2023.

Caitlin is renowned for hosting ArsenicTV, Maxim Magazine, and TheChive, having interviewed a host of celebrities, including Hailey Bieber and Post Malone.

Additionally, she has appeared in various TV shows, such as Two and a Half Men, Key & Peele, Southpaw, and Winning Time.

Unpacking Joe Manganiello and AGT star Sofia Vergara's relationship and how Joe met Caitlin O’Connor







The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in May 2014 was where the Magic Mike alum first met the America's Got Talent star.

At the time, Sofia was engaged to her then-fiancé. However, she called off her engagement weeks after attending the dinner with Joe.

The following month, Sofia went on her first date with Joe, and later in August of that year, she confirmed her relationship with the Magic Mike alum.

Over time, their relationship strengthened, and they moved in together. By the end of 2014, Joe proposed to Sofia while vacationing at the St. Regis Hotel in Princeville, Hawaii.

In November the following year, the twosome got married at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Pitbull surprised the married couple with a live performance at the event.

On November 22, 2022, the America’s Got Talent panelist completed seven years of her marriage to Joe.

Unfortunately, cracks in their relationship began to deepen and in the following year, Sofia and Joe announced their divorce.

In July of the following year, Joe officially filed for a divorce.

In an interview with El País, published on January 15, 2024, the America’s Got Talent judge spoke out about her divorce, saying:



“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger, He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”



She continued that she felt it was “not fair” to the baby since it was something she was no longer interested in investing her time in.

Sofia already shares a son, Manolo, from her previous marriage to Joe Gonzalez. She and Gonzalez divorced in 1993.

Meanwhile, by September 2023, Joe had already moved on from Sofia and sparked romance rumors with Caitlin O’Connor.

A source close to People magazine shared that the two met at a small “unofficial” after-party for Winning Time.

The inside also mentioned that they “met in a hot tub” and were “talking the whole time.”

In a statement to City Scene, Caitlin recalled her meeting with Joe, expressing that they “hit it off right away.”

Months after the news of their relationship became public, they made their red carpet debut at the COAF Gala in New York City.

Sofia’s ex-husband then formalized his relationship with Caitlin by getting engaged to her in June 2025.

Although he did not share details about their engagement, he confirmed the news on October 17 by posting a selfie with Caitlin, who flaunted her ring in the picture.

Stay tuned for more updates.