Will YouTube bring back ESPN after subscriber backlash?

The YouTube TV logo appears on the screen of a smartphone and in the background on the computer screen in Reno, United States, on December 15, 2024. (Photo by Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

YouTube TV removed ESPN, ABC and other Disney-owned channels from its streaming service on October 30, 2025, after failing to reach an agreement with the network. What followed was outrage amongst fans of the sports channel and threats of mass subscription cancellations.



A Drive Research survey of YouTube users reportedly found that a whopping 24% have either cancelled plans or plan to, following the absence of the ESPN and ABC channels.

Another 30% have allegedly subscribed or plan to subscribe to ESPN Unlimited or Hulu + Live TV to access their favourite sporting events.

In a newsletter dated November 3, 2025, YouTube has agreed to restore the Disney channels for just one day “to give customers what they want.”

An excerpt from the announcement reads:

"We agree that the right priority here is to give customers what they want. As you know from the many content disputes you’ve been part of, customers don’t want companies fighting and content blackouts. Unfortunately, your proposal would permit us to return Disney’s ABC stations for only a day. It will cause customer confusion among those who may briefly see ABC on YouTube TV, only to lose it again shortly after.”

More details on the network drama between Disney and YouTube TV as streaming customers reportedly cancel subscriptions

On October 31, 2025, ESPN blasted YouTube TV on X, stating that the service was trying to undercut industry standards by not paying fair rates for ESPN and other channels.

The sports channel was also accused of choosing to deny its subscribers valuable content:

Unfortunately, Google’s YouTube TV has chosen to deny its subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC.

Without a new agreement in place, their subscribers will not have access to our programming, which includes the best lineup in live sports — anchored by the NFL, NBA, and college football, with 13 of the top 25 college teams playing this weekend.”

ESPN accused Google of working to eliminate competition and disregarding industry standards. The channel assured viewers it was working to reach a fair agreement with YouTube TV.

YouTube TV has only agreed to return the channels in question for a day and has urged subscribers to check out its many other options.