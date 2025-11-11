Why did Alexis Wilkins sue Elijah Schaffer? Podcast responds to $5M lawsuit, denies calling Kash Patel's girlfriend Mossad "honeypot"

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: New Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel speaks as his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins (C) looks on during his swearing in ceremon in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on February 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Patel was confirmed by the Senate 51-49, with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) the only Republicans voting to oppose him. Patel has been a hard-line critic of the FBI, the nation’s most powerful law enforcement agency. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On Monday, November 10, podcaster Elijah Schaffer posted a 14-minute-long video responding to the $5 million defamation lawsuit that Alexis Wilkins, FBI director Kash Patel's girlfriend, has filed against him last month.

I was just SUED for $5,000,000 over my X posts criticizing Israel



by FBI director Kash Patel's inner circle. I've never engaged in defamation or illegal activity. Gross LAW FARE



This is an ATTACK on free speech & an EMBARRASSMENT to the FBI & Trump Admin



Here is my RESPONSE: pic.twitter.com/icLMOddwpP — E (@ElijahSchaffer) November 11, 2025

In the clip posted on X, Schaffer pointed out how the suit, which was suspiciously filed for damages of the same amount as his company's net worth, was an attempt at silencing him. He also denied calling Wilkins a "honeypot." He said:

"Why does Kash Patel's girlfriend want to silence me? Well, it comes down to the lawsuit itself. Before anyone jumps to conclusions and says, 'don't call her a honeypot,' I'd like to say that I never did. I never felt like suggesting that - never even suggested that in my own head - so why am I being sued for something I never did?"

Elijah also pointed out that even the suit had mentioned his "wordless reply," indicating that he had never accused Wilkins of being a Mossad agent. He then went on to say:

"If you post a public photo of a government official and his romantic partner - who he's not married to - you as a private citizen or a member of the press, can be bankrupted, have your entire company shut down, or completely mock-slandered and dragged through lawfare, because of your First Amendment protected rights."

Schaffer went on to claim that Wilkins' lawsuit was actually a "proxy lawsuit from Kash Patel himself," adding that the couple was suing him for "the implications based" on his previous posts on X, which mentioned neither of them, but about "the state of Israel".

None of the posts from Elijah that were mentioned in the lawsuit's evidence section had any mention of Patel or his girlfriend being a Mossad agent. Schaffer then questioned why Wilkins' defamation lawsuit was about his thoughts on the Israeli government.

Schaffer called the lawsuit a "dangerous precedent" because of its evidence having nothing to do with Kash Patel or Alexis Wilkins but with the fact that he doesn't support Israel.

Towards the end of the video, Elijah Schaffer called the lawsuit "an all-out retaliation over free speech" and accused Wilkins has overstepped their boundaries "as citizens of this country, as plaintiffs in a lawsuit, and as American representatives".

Elijah Schaffer isn't the only one Alexis Wilkins has sued

​Alexis Wilkins appears to be filing multiple lawsuits lately. Another lawsuit Wilkins filed this month was against the defeated US Senate candidate, Samuel Parker.

She accused Parker of defaming her by suggesting she's a secret Israeli agent assigned to manipulate FBI director, Kash Patel. In her complaint, Alexis called out Parker's "insidious assertion" to be "categorically false".

Wilkins also cited a post of Parker's, in which the politician wrote:

"Why is a 24-yr devout Christian, hooking up with a Hindu Indian, old enough to be her dad, at a Christian Nationalist conference? Weird."

Alexis has also sued former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin over similar allegations. Whether or not these lawsuits hold up in federal court remains to be seen.