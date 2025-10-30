Who is Kash Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins? FBI director accused of using $60M official jet for date night

Kash Patel's traveling was a part of watching the performance of his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins (Image via Getty)

Kash Patel has reportedly used a government jet worth $60 million to travel and witness the performance of his girlfriend and country singer Alexis Wilkins. The latter’s show was organized at the Pennsylvania State University, as per a report by The Bulwark on October 29, 2025.

Alexis Wilkins was performing at a wrestling league called Real American Freestyle. She later shared a few snaps of the same through her official handle on X (formerly Twitter), earlier this week, on Monday. The lineup included photos where she can be spotted with the FBI Director, and the caption reads:

“RAF 002.”

While the FBI has not responded to the latest report, Kash Patel’s flight landed at the State College Regional Airport on Saturday, October 25, after leaving the Virginia-based Manassas Regional Airport. The Independent stated that the plane was registered with the Department of Justice. It later flew to Nashville, where Alexis has been residing.

According to The Bulwark, the same flight had previously traveled to Philadelphia from Washington. The schedule also matched with Patel’s appearance at a press conference in the former.

The jet’s usage initially caught the attention when ex-FBI agent and podcaster Kyle Seraphin addressed the matter on X. Seraphin added a screenshot of the flight’s records in his post, marking the timings, which show that it initially departed from the State College Regional Airport and arrived at Nashville.

Seraphin also included a photo of Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins alongside a glimpse of the event where the latter performed. The caption reads:

““Dear FBI Employees: I’m sorry the government ISN’T funded, so you won’t be getting a paycheck. Luckily, that doesn’t stop Real American Freestyle WRESTLING! So I flew the FBI jet to State College PA, hung out with my chick, and then flew to Nashville where she lives.” -Ka$h.”

Alexis Wilkins has been active in other fields: Career and other details explained

The Nashville, Tennessee native is already a popular face in the musical world. The official website of Young America’s Foundation says that she grew up in Europe. She has also been associated with The Unity Project, serving as an ambassador.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Alexis Wilkins obtained a BBA degree from Belmont University. Her journey in the music industry dates back to 2007. Around five years ago, she became a freelance writer.

Coming to her career as a solo artist, she has an EP titled Grit in her credits, along with a single, Stand. While Alexis was pursuing her higher studies, she won the Williams-Murray Writing Award and the Economics Critical Thinking Award. Moreover, Wilkins was a part of the Ethics Debate Team, which was a result of the praise she received for her essays.

Around a year after entering the writing field, she joined Bite Ninja as a staff copywriter. Her additional duties included working as a senior contributor to the articles and a coordinator of article placement at the same time. She later began serving as a media personality and writer at the Nashville-based company PagerU.

Alexis Wilkins has been an independent consultant at RiserUnited. Apart from that, she came to The American Border Story to serve in the same position earlier this year and is a board member for the National Rifle Association. She additionally served as an ambassador for Charlie Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA.

Alexis keeps in touch with the general public through Instagram. She has accumulated more than 90,000 followers on the platform. Wilkins even shares glimpses of the events that she has attended so far alongside other snaps, appearing with her boyfriend, Kash Patel.