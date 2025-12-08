How does Leonardo DiCaprio feel about AI-generated music and film? 'One Battle After Another' star has a cautious answer

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Leonardo DiCaprio recently shared his thoughts about AI-generated music and movies. He weighed in on the role artificial intelligence might play in the future of movies in a new feature for TIME magazine, who acknowledged him as their 2025 Entertainer of the Year.

While he mourns the fact that people could lose their jobs because of AI, he's also not writing off that using artificial intelligence can have some benefits. He said:

"It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we've never seen before."

However, he's clear about what should be considered art. His opinion is that anything that is "authentically thought of as art has to come from a human being." DiCaprio also admits that AI can be catchy and offers something brilliant. But he says that their brilliance is fleeting.

They may get their 15 minutes of fame, but "it just dissipates into the ether of other internet junk."

He gave an example of it, like using AI in music, which captures people's interest at first until it doesn't anymore. The way he explained its fleeting brilliance is:

"There's no anchoring to it. There's no humanity to it, as brilliant as it is."

And speaking of AI in filmmaking, Leonardo DiCaprio admitted that he often ponders what the next big thing in cinema will be.

Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another leads the 2026 Golden Globe nominations

Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another leads the pack of nominees for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards with a total of nine nominations.

DiCaprio is in the running to win Best Leading Actor and Anderson is up for Best Director. Chase Infiniti is also up for her first Golden Globe for the lead actress category and Teyana Taylor for supporting actress.

The film also has two chances to win in the supporting actor category with both Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro on the running.

One Battle After Another also received nods from Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Motion Picture - Comedy.

Speaking of awards, Leonardo DiCaprio already won an Oscar for The Revenant. He also has three Golden Globes for The Aviator, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Revenant.

And part of his philosophy in finding a "balance" in his public-facing career is preserving his personal space. He said in his latest TIME Magazine feature:

"I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can."

He also said that part of the reason why he has a long career besides the fact that he loves what he does is that he gets "out of people's face."

The 2025 Golden Globes will be at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026. It will be live on CBS and will be streaming on Paramount+.