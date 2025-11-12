NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5 recap: Gibbs uncovers a small-town murder hidden behind decades of lies

A still from NCIS: Origins (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

The latest episode of NCIS: Origins season 2, titled “Funny How Time Slips Away,” aired on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, on CBS.

The story took viewers back to the 1990s, when a young Gibbs and the NIS team were sent to a small town in California called Serenity to investigate the death of a retired naval officer.

As the episode went on, what first looked like an accident turned into something much darker. A simple train crash became a murder case filled with secrets, lies, and tension.

The people of Serenity refused to talk, the Sheriff acted strange, and Gibbs soon saw that the town was hiding the truth.

The investigation became more complicated when new clues showed clear signs of foul play. Gibbs worked hard to uncover what really happened and expose the truth the town wanted to keep hidden.

The episode showed how his sharp instincts and determination were already taking shape, revealing the early making of the legendary NCIS agent.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5: Gibbs faces small-town secrets and lies

In “Funny How Time Slips Away,” the episode began with Gibbs thinking about a case from his past that he could never forget. The story went back to the 1990s when he was a rookie investigator working under Mike Franks.

Gibbs and his team were sent to Serenity, California, after a car was hit by a train in what looked like a suicide.

Soon, the team found a severed arm with a watch that belonged to retired Chief Petty Officer Louis Burke. This made Gibbs and Franks realize that something was wrong.

Witnesses said they saw Burke sitting quietly in his car before the crash, but their fear showed there was more to the story. The people in Serenity stayed silent, trying to protect someone.

Gibbs later found a car door with blood that proved the car was pushed onto the tracks. Burke’s death was not a suicide. He had been killed before the train hit.

As Gibbs searched for the truth, he uncovered Burke’s violent past and how the town had lived in fear of him.

The episode told a gripping mystery that showed Gibbs’ growing sense of justice and determination.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5: The Sheriff’s confession and Gibbs’ revelation

As the investigation went on, the Sheriff of Serenity, Mulligan, became the main suspect. When the evidence led nowhere and the townspeople refused to talk, Mulligan suddenly confessed to killing Burke.

He even brought out the murder weapon and took full blame. But Gibbs did not believe him. The Sheriff’s behavior and story did not make sense and seemed to cover for someone else.

Gibbs kept digging until he found a link between Mulligan and Lainey “Birdie” Sims, a pregnant store owner connected to Burke. Lainey had every reason to fear him and to protect herself.

Gibbs found out that Birdie shot Burke through her store window to protect herself. Mulligan took the blame because he loved her and felt responsible.

It was a sad truth that showed how far someone would go to protect a loved one.

In the end Gibbs and Franks closed the case with Mulligan’s confession left in place. Years later Gibbs thought about the case and what it taught him.

The episode showed how this experience shaped his sense of justice and kindness, teaching him that the truth did not always bring full justice.

Other highlights of NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5

Beyond the main case, “Funny How Time Slips Away” had strong emotions and powerful acting. Austin Stowell gave a calm but intense performance as young Gibbs, especially in moments where he felt frustrated with a system that often failed to bring justice.

Mark Harmon’s narration added feeling and helped connect the past to the present, showing how Gibbs became the man fans know today.

The writing also showed the bond between Gibbs and his mentor Mike Franks. Franks’ guidance helped shape Gibbs’ instincts and sense of right and wrong.

Their talks were filled with respect and humor, which balanced the serious tone of the story. The dark and rainy visuals made Serenity look eerie and timeless, matching the secrets that haunted the town.

Overall, episode 5 was a haunting but beautifully made story that mixed mystery with deep emotion. It showed the pain of keeping secrets and the sacrifices people make for love and protection.

The episode stood out as one of the most moving and memorable parts of the season.

Fans can watch the new episodes of NCIS: Origins season 2 on CBS and Paramount Plus.