What role does Austin Stowell play on NCIS: Origins? Everything to know about his character

NCIS: Origins takes a deep dive into the early years of the iconic character Leroy Jethro Gibbs. This 2024 prequel series follows Gibbs' early years in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) in 1991.

Austin Stowell portrays Gibbs as a young Marine Scout Sniper who becomes an NCIS agent in this series. His struggles, growth, and life-changing moments are explored in the show.

In an interview with TVfanatic.com, January 27, 2025, Austin Stowell shared his experience of playing Gibbs,

"I always thought the only thing that mattered was getting the character’s portrayal right, but I’m quirky like that. At one point, it seemed impossible to get through a single episode without setting the waterworks off. I’m talking, of course, of my own."

Looking back at the role portrayed by Austin Stowell on NCIS: Origins

As the younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the series, the early stages of his career are portrayed within NCIS while battling personal demons. Set in 1991, NCIS: Origins follows Navy Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs' early years at Camp Pendleton. Mark Harmon, who played Gibbs in the initial series, narrates it. The show follows Gibbs's journey from a Marine Corps Scout Sniper to an NCIS special agent.

NCIS: Origins presents Gibbs' character reflecting his early years. Those days have never been easy for Gibbs to cope with. Hence, the early days of his life have been all about overcoming personal loss, military training, and joining NCIS at Camp Pendleton in 1991.

Character background and early life (as presented in the Series)

Gibbs, born November 21, 1954, grew up in Stillwater, Pennsylvania, in the Coal Region. Father Jackson Gibbs was an Army Air Force veteran and mother Ann Gibbs was a housewife. Gibbs took his first two names after his father's best friend and business partner, Leroy Jethro “LJ” Moore.

Different experiences, like letting a sheep escape a farm when he was nine and adopting Apollo, a stray dog, against his father's wishes, show Gibbs growing up as a man of his own will. He has been a passionate kid as well, with a certain interest in fishing and woodworking, under his father's guidance. Gibbs suffered emotionally when his mother died of cancer (later revealed to be suicide) at a young age. Such a devastating incident in his life changed his way of life.

After fighting with his father as a teenager, he joined the Marine Corps instead of going to college. His Marine Corps experience shaped him through discipline, conflict, and purpose.

Military Service and Transition to NCIS

Gibbs was in the Marines and worked as a Military Police officer. He then got into Scout Sniper School at MCB Camp Pendleton. He worked hard and got promoted to Gunnery Sergeant. He was sent on active duty and served with the 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, during Operation Desert Storm. Gibbs discovered in late 1990 or early 1991 that Captain Robinson had killed his wife Shannon and daughter Kelly. Later, he got the Purple Heart for his wounds in battle.

After being kicked out of the Marine Corps, Gibbs was in a bad spot. He was sometimes homeless, bagging groceries, and trying to figure out what had happened in his past. Ruth Orozco, who managed the building, told him to get back on his feet and find a purpose. During this time, he also met Mike Franks, a NIS (Naval Investigative Service) agent who helped him a lot. After passing physical, psychological, and other agency tests, Gibbs eventually joined the NIS (later NCIS).

Gibbs, the team's best marksman, manages dangerous engagements and relies on his teammates for technical forensics and background work. These early years show his patient, firm, bureaucracy-agnostic leadership.

Gibbs's duty, emotional scars, and dedication to justice are shown in the series. The mentor-mentee relationship with Mike Franks informs his moral and operational principles in leading NCIS's Major Case Response Team. Gibbs rose from a troubled veteran to an agent respected for his integrity and ability through his early struggles with loss, identity, and purpose.

NCIS: Origins episodes stream on NBC.