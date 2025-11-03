NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

NCIS: Origins (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS: Origins season 2 continues to explore Gibbs’s early years at Camp Pendleton. Fans won’t want to miss episode 4, titled “No Man Left Behind”, airing Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 9 PM ET on CBS. The episode brings drama as Mike Franks meets his estranged brother Mason, uncovering family tensions, secrets, and emotional moments.

The episode mixes suspense, action, and heartfelt scenes. It focuses on the Franks brothers, their past rivalries, current problems, and the bond that still connects them. At the same time, the team faces tough NIS missions that test their trust, loyalty, and decision-making, shaping how the rest of the season unfolds.

Last week on NCIS: Origins season 2, Gibbs and his team dealt with the aftermath of a high-profile case. Their teamwork and trust were tested as hidden agendas and secrets caused tension within the team. Franks struggled with his sick dog and money issues while Lala faced the lasting effects of her brain injury. Despite these challenges, the team leaned on each other for support while solving difficult cases.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 4 airs on Tuesday

NCIS: Origins season 2 keeps fans hooked with its exciting prequel storylines. Episode 4 will air on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. In this episode, Mike Franks meets his estranged brother Mason. Their reunion tests family bonds, loyalties, and the tough choices that shaped Gibbs in his early years at Camp Pendleton.

Where to watch NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 4

New episodes of NCIS: Origins season 2 air every week on CBS. Fans can stream them the next day on Paramount+, or watch the same day with Paramount+ Premium. Fans outside the US can watch on Global in Canada (via StackTV) or AXN Asia in Southeast Asia.

What to expect from NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 4

Episode 4, “No Man Left Behind,” brings Mike Franks, played by Kyle Schmid, face-to-face with his brother Mason, played by Philip Winchester. Mason’s arrival brings back old family tensions and unresolved issues. With Mason owing money to dangerous people, the episode focuses on emotional confrontations and the complicated bond between the brothers. It also shows Mike taking charge as a leader at NIS.

Viewers can expect exciting action scenes like car chases and a bank robbery. The episode also shows Gibbs learning from Franks and making tough choices. Fans will see how family loyalty and hard decisions shaped Gibbs in his early years. The story balances suspense with emotional moments, deepening the season’s main story.

A brief recap of episode 3 before NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 4 arrives

In “The Edge,” Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard comes to Pendleton from D.C. to see if the team really needs an in-house medical examiner. Some, including Franks, are unsure about his visit, but Ducky quickly proves he is very helpful. The team investigates the death of Mimi Lam, wife of Navy Lieutenant Commander Roland Lam, who is found frozen in a restaurant freezer.

Ducky finds out that Mimi’s death was not an accident. She was strangled before being frozen. At first, a note in her hand confuses the team. But Randy and Lala discover that she was protecting important digital evidence about a nerve agent at a seed packing plant. The team uncovers the scheme and catches the culprit while keeping Mimi’s legacy safe.

Ducky also helps the team with personal issues, supporting Lala with her brain injury and Franks with his sick dog. Gibbs reflects on his long friendship with Ducky. The episode mixes suspense, detective work, and emotional moments, setting up the next part of NCIS: Origins season 2.

Fans can watch the new episodes of NCIS: Origins season 2 on CBS and Paramount Plus

