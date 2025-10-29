"I was a little bit nervous": Adam Campbell reflects on honoring David McCallum and reviving Ducky’s legacy on NCIS: Origins

Adam Campbell as Ducky Mallard on NCIS: Origins season 2 [Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image © CBS]

The recent episode of NCIS: Origins saw the younger Ducky Mallard dropping in on the NIS team. Played by Adam Campbell, who portrayed the young Mallard in the original NCIS series, the episode presented the origin story of Mallard’s friendship with Gibbs and his later important role in the NCIS team. The arc was also a tribute to the late actor David McCallum, who played the original Ducky Mallard, medical examiner of NCIS.

Adam Campbell spoke to The Wire about his current appearance on NCIS: Origins, season 2, where he plays Ducky after a long absence. He described his anxiety at stepping into the role:

“I hadn’t done anything in that universe for a few years so I was a little bit nervous to get back into it. It was absolutely brilliant.”

He explained that this arc presented the initial animosity Ducky faced from the team, which gradually faded away through further interactions. When asked about the Ducky-Gibbs relationship, Campbell explained how Ducky was disappointed to find Gibbs had forgotten about their old interaction. Campbell said:

“And of course, by the end of the episode, you realize there is a very strong, deep connection there. And yeah, it leaves it open to what sort of future does this friendship have.”

Campbell alluded to McCallum’s music that was played in the background, calling the actor-musician one of the most talented people to come out of England. However, Campbell was reluctant to open up about his character’s future appearances in the show, saying:

“I’m excited to see what the writers do. It does seem like there’s certainly opportunity for Ducky to arrive again.”

Adam Campbell’s Ducky Mallard made his appearance in NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3, The Edge.

NCIS: Origins season 2: How was David McCallum honored?

Episode 3 of the show, titled The Edge, aired on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The episode featured Adam Campbell playing a young Ducky Mallard, who was portrayed in the original NCIS by David McCallum. Incidentally, Campbell had portrayed the younger version of Mallard in the parent series in 2020.

Besides introducing the character, the episode also featured McCallum’s legendary song, "The Edge," which was titled the same. David McCallum passed away in 2023 at the age of 90. His role as the medical examiner Mallard in the parent NCIS series and its many spinoffs would be one of his longest-running roles.

As such, Campbell claimed to have felt an extra responsibility while playing the iconic character. Since this was an opportunity to honor McCallum, Campbell did not want to mess it up. The latter also mentioned McCallum’s memorable music.

NCIS: Origins season 2: Campbell’s take on Ducky Mallard in the ongoing storyline

Adam Campbell’s Ducky Mallard arrived at the NIS office in Pendleton with a gift for Gibbs, hoping to rekindle their friendship. However, as mentioned before, Gibbs seemed to have forgotten their past interaction, leaving Mallard disappointed. Since Gibbs faced big tragedies in the meantime, he did not remember the eccentric doctor with much fondness.

However, their deep connection left hope for future bonding. Meanwhile, other NIS staff, particularly Franks and Lala, harbored suspicions about Ducky. They were worried that the medical examiner’s presence would lead to job loss or restructuring within the team.

As Campbell pointed out in his interview, Mallard lent a patient ear to Franks, who found it easier to talk to this stranger. This dependable persona helped the team to put their guards down and trust him.

Campbell also alluded to Ducky Mallard’s famous habit of talking to the dead bodies. The present representation of medical examiner Mallard on NCIS: Origins season 2 explored this side of the character.

The examiner realized that, as a doctor, he used to talk to living people, which he stopped doing in his current profession. As such, he decided to treat the dead victims as humans with living relatives. NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3 presents this change in Mallard as he famously treats dead bodies with more dignity.

Continue watching NCIS: Origins season 2 as Adam Campbell’s Ducky Mallard settles into the job and his bond with Gibbs. Catch the upcoming episode 4 slated to drop on November 4, 2025 on CBS.