What happened to Lala on NCIS: Origins? All the details about her latest twist on the show

Mariel Molino as Lala Dominguez on NCIS: Origins [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © NCISVerse/CBS]

Special Agent Lala Dominguez is one of the central characters in NCIS: Origins, the prequel of the original NCIS series. However, the show’s fans may know that there was no reference to Lala in the original show. As such, it is expected that Lala faces a twist in her career here. Season 1 of the series saw Lala face a brutal car crash but survive with the trauma of the brain injury.

Despite returning to her position in NCIS: Origins season 2, Lala was seen concerned about her health condition. She spoke to visiting medical examiner Ducky Mallard about it. Meanwhile, Franks’ team felt incomplete without Lala. As the team investigated various crimes around them, Franks consolidated his position and Gibbs tried hard to be a diligent agent.

Since Lala joined the team in NCIS: Origins season 2 after a long medical gap, she was shown upset with Gibbs and Diane’s romance. Moreover, she was irked about needing to adjust to her new physical condition. Here’s a quick peek into Lala’s current predicament.

NCIS: Origins: What is happening with Lala

Agent Cecilia Dominguez, popularly called Lala, played by Mariel Molino, was introduced into the NCIS universe during the first season of NCIS: Origins. While her struggles in getting a foothold in a largely male-dominated work field were the highlight of her arc, her romantic feelings for Gibbs were displayed at the end of season 1 as the two agents were on the verge of kissing.

However, season 1 episode 18, titled Cecilia, predominantly played out Lala’s unexpected fate when she was shown in a car crash to avoid hitting a small child on the road. Although Lala did not die in the accident, she needed a long and rigorous recuperation. As Gibbs’ voice over revealed on the premiere of season 2 episode 1, Franks felt his team was incomplete due to Lala’s long absence from the unit.

Soon, Lala returned to her position as the Special Agent in the Thomas Meyers’ murder case in NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 1. In the meantime, Gibbs started dating Diane during Lala’s absence. An upset Lala refused to speak with Gibbs initially. Even when they spoke with each other during their investigation into the case, the strain between them was evident.

While back in her job, Lala was seen visiting the church more often in episode 2, titled Who by Fire. When Flaco tried to gain a return favor from Lala secretly, Gibbs guessed that she was hiding something. He wondered whether she was seeing someone. As the team worked on the case of an unknown murder victim, Gibbs tried to prove himself but ended up going rogue and missing information.

What is the current turmoil for Lala

During the investigation into Miguel’s death in episode 2, Lala realized that Gibbs looked up to her, and she decided to do the right thing. As such, she refused to help Flaco and asked the latter to go the legal way. NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3, titled The Edge, saw Lala reaching out to Ducky Mallard. She opened up to the medical examiner about her brain injury and how it has affected her work.

Ducky counselled that she give herself some time to adjust to the changed conditions. He also assured her that her true nature remained the same and with that, her approach to crime would remain the same. As such, Lala will continue to play the efficient agent while playing down her feelings for Gibbs.

Catch NCIS: Origins season 2 on CBS every Monday to watch Molina’s Lala navigate her problems and duties.