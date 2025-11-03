Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 3, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

Jeopardy! episode viewers from November 3, 2025, are eagerly awaiting to see who will emerge victorious in this Monday's episode. The final Jeopardy! question, found in the category, is a test of geographical knowledge. With contestants such as Joyelle McSweeney, W.A. Robison, and Christopher Tillman, the stakes are high as each player vies for the coveted win.



The Final Jeopardy answer, "What is Baja California?" This landmass has an international border since 1848. Some 2,000 miles of coastline line Baja California, which is 760 miles long and 150 miles wide. Contestants had to recall its unique traits and role in history after the Mexican-American War, particularly the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo.

A glimpse of Jeopardy Episode from November 3, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy Round

The game begins with the traditional Jeopardy round. In this round, the players are presented with six categories, and each category contains five clues.

Contestants can choose a clue with a dollar amount and answer a question. Early in the game, players compete to win, and then come to harder rounds. As usual, this round's performance determines who has momentum going into Double Jeopardy.

Double Jeopardy Round

This round doubles the clue value, giving contestants a chance to build a large lead. Daily Doubles add suspense by letting players bet any amount of their winnings on a clue. The players continue to bet strategically on topics they know well. As they approach Final Jeopardy, where anything can happen, tension rises.

Final Jeopardy Answer

The Final Jeopardy! question for today, November 3, 2025, was in the category "The Western Hemisphere."

The clue from Jeopardy! Season 42, Game 41: Officially getting an international border in 1848, this area of land is up to 150 miles wide & has about 2,000 miles of coastline

Correct response: What is Baja California?

After the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, Mexico's Baja California Peninsula gained an international border. The 760-mile peninsula has a diverse landscape and a long coastline. Due to its similar size and coastline, some contestants may have confused Baja California with Hispaniola, but the 1848 border makes it the correct answer.

Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles from tonight’s episode

Joyelle McSweeney

English professor and poet Joyelle McSweeney is from South Bend, Indiana. She brings creativity and intelligence to Jeopardy and can quickly recall facts. Joyelle strategically tackles the game using her language, literature, and history knowledge. Her calmness and thoughtful responses made her a worthy competitor today.

W.A. Robison

Today's second contestant is retired Natchitoches educator W.A. Robison. Robison is an experienced teacher who thrives under pressure. He responds intelligently and plays precisely to keep up with his opponents. Robison's educational background may help him answer a variety of Jeopardy questions.

Christopher Tillman

On today's episode, Plover, Wisconsin, pastor Christopher Tillman had $25,600 from two days. With his previous Jeopardy! wins, Tillman wanted a third straight win to improve his postseason chances. Despite his struggles to find Daily Doubles, Tillman has shown his core game skills by answering difficult questions. His faith-based background may explain his calm game. Viewers want to see if he can keep winning and get more episodes.

The Jeopardy! audience must wait until the end to see who wins. Jeopardy! fans will wait tonight to see who won this exciting episode and where to catch all the action in the upcoming episodes.

Jeopardy! Episodes are available to stream on Hulu.