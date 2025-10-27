Complete cast breakdown of NCIS: Origins season 2: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Austin Stowell and Kyle Schmidt from NCIS: Origins Season 2 [Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image © CBS]

The second season of the sixth NCIS franchise spinoff, NCIS: Origins Season 2, arrived on the CBS channel on October 14, 2025. As fans who watched the first season already know, the show gives a peek into the early life of the protagonist, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, when he was a probationary agent in NIS.

Set in the early 1990s, a younger Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell, is shown battling the grief of losing his wife and daughter to a murderer. Incidentally, Mark Harmon, who played the retired veteran agent Gibbs, narrates the story of his younger life. The cast of NCIS: Origins Season 2 also includes Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie, Mariel Molino, Caleb Foote, Diany Rodriguez, Adam Campbell, Philip Winchester and many more.

The plot of NCIS: Origins Season 2 presents Mike’s reconnection with his estranged brother Mason. While their fallout was longstanding, Mason’s recent hard times have forced him to reach out to his brother, Mike. As the brothers try to sort out the familial and emotional issues, Mike Franks will continue to investigate crimes.

The premiere of NCIS: Origins Season 2 started with Lala’s survival and rehabilitation after her near-fatal car crash from season 1. Gibbs was shown torn between his past with Lala and his current romance with Diane.

Gibbs and Lala’s personal equation took a negative turn before Franks intervened, asking them to focus on the task at hand. The following episodes further exposed Gibbs’ emotional turmoil as his aggression contributed to a flawed investigative approach. The show will portray the journey in the making of Leroy Gibbs into the senior agent of the original show.

NCIS: Origins Season 2: A look at the main cast members

Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Austin Miles Stowell, the actor from Connecticut, started his career in 2009 with ABC’s The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Some of his other notable projects include Puncture, Dolphin Tale, 90210, Love and Honor, Whiplash, Behaving Badly, Public Morals, 12 Strong, Fantasy Island, Keep Breathing, The Inheritance, and more, besides appearing in other NCIS spinoffs. Stowell will continue to play Gibbs in NCIS: Origins Season 2.

Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks

Canadian actor Kyle rose to fame for playing Alex Caulder in Six. Some of the other titles involving Kyle are The Last Victim, Fear Island, The Covenant, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, The Pacifier, Beautiful People, Blood Ties, Being Human, Lost Girl, Big Sky, The I-Land, Copper and many more. Kyle will present Mike’s complicated sibling relationship in NCIS: Origins Season 2.

Mariel Molino as Lala Dominguez

Mariel Chantal Oberwager took on the stage name of Molino as a tribute to her mother’s bakery, El Molino, which she helped operate during the COVID-19 pandemic to sustain her community. On the work front, Molino started her career as an extra in 2009’s Glee. She followed it up with Narcos: Mexico, Luis Miguel: The Series, Promised Land, The Watchful Eye and more. She has also worked on many Spanish projects.

Tyla Abercrumbie as Mary Jo Sullivan

Austin-born Abercrumbie holds a BA degree from Columbia College Chicago. Starting in 1998, some of her notable acting projects include Placebo Effect, Time Served, The Poker House, Unexpected, Dreaming Grand Avenue, We Grown Now, The Chi, Shrink, The Chicago Code, Low Winter Sun and many more.

Diany Rodriguez as Vera Strickland

Puerto Rican actor Diany started her acting career in 2005 with Not Quite Right. Some of the movies she acted in include Firelight, Pitch Perfect 3, Star Trek First Frontier, The Suicide Squad, The In Between, The Valet and more. Her television stint involved projects like The Blacklist, Teacup, Twisted Metal, The Purge, Ray Donovan, Long Slow Exhale, The Outsider and many more.

Caleb Foote as Benjamin Randolf

31-year-old Foote has a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Michigan. While his early acting career involved stage productions, he moved on to the silver screen with the 2015 short movie, Steps. Some television projects Foote worked on include The Kids Are Alright, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1, Magnum P.I., All Rise and more before joining NCIS: Origins.

Philip Winchester as Mason Franks

Montana-born actor Winchester attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. His acting career started in 1998 with a brief appearance in The Patriot. His other notable work projects include Thunderbirds, Duchess, Endangered Species, In My Sleep, Solomon Kane, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Strike Back, Crusoe, Camelot, The Player, Chicago Justice, Fringe, Chicago P.D. and more. Guest actor Philip is playing Mason on NCIS: Origins Season 2.

Adam Campbell as Dr. Ducky Mallard

English actor Adam Jones, née Campbell, plays the younger version of Donald Mallard in NCIS: Origins Season 2. The older Mallard was played by the late actor David McCallum till 2023. Campbell played the younger Ducky in the original NCIS. Campbell’s other mention-worthy projects are Date Movie, Epic Movie, Wolves at the Door, Great News, Mixology, Harper’s Island, Touch, Trial & Error and more. He also featured in two music albums.

Some of the recurring actors on Season 2 include Lori Petty, Adam Huber, Robert Taylor, Patrick Fischler, Michael Harney, Bobby Moynihan, Tonantzin Carmelo, Julian Black Antelope and many more. There will be many guest actors as per the plot’s demands. Meanwhile, Mark Harmon will continue as the voice over for Gibbs’ narration.

Meanwhile, tune in to CBS on October 28, 2025, to catch episode 3 of NCIS: Origins Season 2, titled The Edge.