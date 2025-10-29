NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3 recap: Ducky’s first case reveals a deadly frozen secret

Young Ducky (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS: Origins season 2 returned with episode 3 titled “The Edge,” which aired on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, on CBS. The episode brought back Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by Adam Campbell, in a heartfelt story about his first field case with Gibbs and Franks during the early NIS days.

The West Coast team faced an internal review when Ducky arrived from D.C. headquarters to decide if Pendleton needed its own medical examiner. His visit caused tension, especially with Franks, who was already upset over issues with his K-9 partner and some budget problems.

As the team questioned Ducky’s real reason for being there, they were called to a shocking case involving a Navy officer’s wife found frozen in her restaurant freezer. What initially appeared to be an accident soon evolved into a complex mystery, filled with hidden dangers, emotional moments, and the beginning of one of NCIS’s most memorable partnerships.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3: Ducky’s first case with Gibbs and the frozen mystery

In “The Edge,” viewers saw an important moment in Ducky Mallard’s early career. He arrived at Pendleton from D.C. to decide if the West Coast team needed its own medical examiner. Franks saw his visit as a threat and thought Ducky was there to cut jobs. The two clashed, and Franks even kicked Ducky out of the first crime scene.

The case focused on Mimi Lam, the wife of Navy Lieutenant Commander Roland Lam, who was found frozen in her restaurant freezer. At first, it looked like an accident, but Ducky noticed marks that showed she had been strangled before being frozen.

As Gibbs and the team investigated, they discovered that Mimi had worked several jobs as an IT specialist because she was in debt. A note in her hand reading “RoLam” confused the team until they realized it was just her computer password.

Ducky’s autopsy uncovered a nerve agent smuggling ring tied to a seed-packing plant. Mimi’s death turned out to be an act of courage as she froze herself to protect the evidence. The case showcased Ducky’s skill and compassion, revealing how he began communicating with the dead, a habit that would later become one of his most memorable traits in the NCIS world.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3: Emotional moments and character revelations

Beyond the case, the episode focused on the emotional side of the characters. Ducky’s arrival brought back memories for Gibbs, who hadn’t seen him in more than ten years. Their reunion reminded Gibbs of his life before meeting Shannon and showed the strong bond they once shared. Ducky calling him “Jethro” added warmth and a hint of humor to their scenes.

At the same time, Lala was dealing with the effects of her brain injury and turned to Ducky for advice. She worried about how the injury was changing her, but Ducky comforted her by saying that caring for others and doing her job well mattered most. He also helped others in small ways, such as giving Franks advice about his sick dog and boosting the team’s spirit.

Gibbs repaid Ducky with advice that would shape his future. He told Ducky to treat the dead like his patients, which marked the beginning of his distinctive approach to work. This moment showed how their friendship and shared respect for the job began. The episode was not only a gripping investigation but also a heartfelt tribute to Ducky’s early years, reminding fans of David McCallum’s unforgettable role.

Other highlights of NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 3

Episode 3 stood out for its smooth mix of crime-solving and character moments. The scenes between Franks and Wheeler added humor, as Franks got angry about being denied vet bills for his dog, while Ducky stayed calm and focused on his work. Wheeler’s doubts about Ducky’s visit showed the kind of workplace tension people feel during big changes.

Randy turned out to be an unexpected hero when he recovered important data from Mimi’s floppy disk. The files revealed proof of a deadly nerve toxin. The fact that the toxin could only be moved while frozen connected directly to Mimi’s death, linking science and tragedy in a powerful way.

Ducky’s discovery of the porcelain molar holding the toxin showed his sharp instincts and intelligence. That small detail helped solve the case and proved Pendleton needed its own medical examiner. In the final scenes, Gibbs quietly thought about his friendship with Ducky and admitted how much he missed him.

The episode ended on an emotional note, reminding viewers why NCIS: Origins is such a meaningful tribute to the show’s legacy and its beloved characters.

Fans of NCIS: Origins can watch the new episodes of season 2 on CBS and Paramount+.