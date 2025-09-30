Powerball winning numbers for September 29, 2025, Monday drawing revealed by lottery officials

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: A customer purchases a Powerball lottery ticket at the Brew Market & Cafe on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $1.7 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in history. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot once again drew national attention as players across the United States waited for Monday’s results. On September 29, 2025, lottery officials confirmed the latest winning numbers, giving participants another chance to check their tickets against the official draw.

The winning numbers for the September 29 drawing were 10, 25, 30, 52, 63, and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play multiplier for this drawing was 2x. These numbers were announced shortly after the drawing, with lottery officials urging players to check their tickets carefully.

Powerball jackpot continues to grow with each rollover

As with every Powerball draw, the jackpot depends on whether any ticket matches all six numbers. However, the prize rolls over, adding to the total for the coming drawing.

If no one holds the winning combination. This usually leads to jackpots reaching hundreds of millions of dollars, and at times indeed crossing the billion-dollar mark.

Alongside the jackpot, Powerball offers a series of secondary prizes. Players who match five white balls without the Powerball earn$ 1 million. Other prizes range from $50,000 for four white balls and the Powerball, down to $4 for those who only match the red Powerball.

The Power Play option, which costs a fresh $1, can increase non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five, or indeed ten times, depending on the multiplier chosen during the drawing.

How players can claim prizes in different states

Lottery officials verified that lower prizes are normally redeemable immediately at authorized retailers. These are usually prizes of $600 or less, although the cutoff depends on the regulations of the state.

Greater amounts must be redeemed at the headquarters of the state lottery or through the mail, with further verification procedures involved. Winners are typically allowed 180 days from the date of the drawing to appear and claim their prize.

If the winning ticket is not claimed within that time, the funds are returned to the state lottery fund and applied to public projects, including education and community initiatives.

The next drawing date and future jackpot amounts

The coming Powerball drawing is listed for Wednesday, October 1, 2025. If no ticket from September 29 matched all six figures. Each rollover not only increases the jackpot but also draws further attention from players across the country.

Powerball is played in 45 countries, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be bought for $2 each, and the game continues to be one of the most extensively played lotteries in the United States.

Lottery officers again reminded actors to play responsibly, keep their tickets safe, and double-check the winning numbers. While the jackpot remains the main focus, the lower prizes continue to produce new winners with every draw.

