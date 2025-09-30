What time does Gen V season 2 episode 5 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Gen V Season 2 Episode 5 titled ‘’The Kids Are Not All Right’’ will land on Amazon Prime Video on October 1, 2025. The second season released three episodes on the day of its premiere, and later it followed a weekly release schedule, dropping one episode every week.

The last episode, titled ‘’Bags’’ was out on September 24, 2025, and left viewers stunned with a string of new secrets in Godolkin University. Created by Michele Fazekas, this season, the show features a star-studded cast, bringing back familiar faces from the previous season while introducing exciting new ones.

Back at God U, Jaz Sinclair is back with her formidable blood powers. Along with her, Lizze Broadway plays Emma Meyer (one who can change her size), Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher (the New dean holding a lot of secrets for Project Odessa), Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap (one who can read minds), London Thor/Derek Luh as Jordan Li (one who can change the gender and Marie’s love interest), and Asa Germann as Samuel "Sam" Riordan, among others.

The logline of the show reads:

‘’At America’s only college for superheroes, gifted students put their moral boundaries to the test, competing for the university’s top ranking, and a chance to join The Seven, Vought International’s elite superhero team. When the school’s dark secrets come to light, they must decide what kind of heroes they want to become.”

Release date of Gen V Season 2 Episode 5

The fifth episode ‘’The Kids Are Not All Right’’ will be released on October 1, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET. The series is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes drop weekly on every Wednesday, and the season will conclude on October 22.

Release timings for Gen V season 2 episode 5 across various regions are listed in the table below

Region Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) October 1, 2025 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET) October 1, 2025 3:00 am UK (BST) October 1, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe October 1, 2025 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) October 1, 2025 3:00 pm Japan (JST) October 1, 2025 4:00 pm Australia (AEST) October 1, 2025 5:00 pm New Zealand (NZST) October 1, 2025 7:00 pm

How many episodes are there in Gen V season 2?

The series consists of 8 episodes. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 39 to 59 minutes. For streaming the episodes on Amazon Prime, one needs to have a subscription. The monthly plan starts at $8.99/month. One can also opt for an Amazon Prime Membership, which costs $14.99 per month, while the yearly plan costs $139.

Here’s a complete episode guide of Gen V season 2

Episode number Episode name Release date Episode 1 New Year, New You September 17 Episode 2 Justice Never Forgets September 17 Episode 3 H is for Human September 17 Episode 4 Bags September 24 Episode 5 The Kids Are Not All Right October 1 Episode 6 TBA October 8 Episode 7 TBA October 15 Episode 8 TBA October 22

A brief recap of what has happened so far in Gen V season 2

The season began with Marie, Li, and Emma stepping out of the Elmira after the fallout of the last season. While Li and Emma were back at God U, Marie’s path took a different turn. She chose not to enlist herself in the Godolkin; however, she had to, as there is no safe space for her other than her school and her friends.

Before Marie could arrive, Li accidentally attacked Cate, blaming her for her actions that got them locked up in Elmira and even caused Andre’s death. Marie learns the truth about Dean Cipher, who came into the university with a lot of dark secrets. Through her aunt Pam, Marie got to know that Dean Cipher is behind making Project Odessa successful, and a half-dead man is lying inside his home, too.

The last episode saw a fight between Marie and Li, where they were forced to compete, making Marie the new social media sensation as Li spilled the truth about Andre’s fate in her speech.

The episode ended with Cipher’s powers being revealed. He has the ability to control people’s minds, which he used on Jordan during their fight. Taking over Jordan’s mind, he fought against Marie, making it clear that the Supes are now in serious danger from Cipher. Earlier, they had already broken into his house, and now they had set up a new scheme to make him confess that he isn’t really a Supe. The upcoming episode 5 will pick up its plot from here on.