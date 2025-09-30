Married at First Sight UK 2025 groom Divarni Balogun swaps film sets for the altar after work on Bridgerton and Wicked

Divarni Balogun from MAFS UK (Image via Instagram @divarnigrocebalogun)

Married at First Sight UK 2025 has introduced a groom with a notable background in television and film, as noted in the Capital FM article published on September 24, 2025.

Divarni Balogun, who joined the E4 reality series on 24 September 2025, has previously appeared in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Half Bad, and Prime Video’s Riches.

He also took part in the production of the upcoming Wicked: Part 1 film.

On his Instagram, he confirmed his involvement with a behind-the-scenes post from the Queen Charlotte set and later wrote about the Wicked premiere:

“Such an unforgettable opportunity ‘Everyone deserves to fly.’”

Before signing up for Married at First Sight UK 2025, Divarni asked the show’s experts to match him with someone who shared his creative outlook.

They paired him with bride Julia-Ruth, and their wedding episode introduced viewers to his acting and music career.

In 2021, Divarni also appeared on ITV’s Dinner Date. Under his stage name Ashley, he has released an EP and performed at Pop Brixton. Married at First Sight UK 2025 is currently airing on E4, with episodes and highlights available through Global Player.

Divarni Balogun’s television and film work shapes his Married at First Sight UK introduction

Capital’s 24 September 2025 report detailed how Divarni Balogun had credits on well-known productions before appearing on Married at First Sight UK.

He is a trained actor with experience in film, television, theatre, and voice-over work.

His most visible roles to date were in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Prime Video’s Riches, along with a background role in Half Bad. His involvement with Wicked: Part 1 was also highlighted.

On Instagram, he wrote:

“A huge thank you @tochi for setting up this long awaited premier as well as keeping the magic alive,” and added, “Additionally thank you @jonmchu for creating the best depiction of Wicked.”

These posts gave followers a direct look at his experience behind the camera.

The article also noted that Divarni shared a humorous caption under a period-costume photo from Queen Charlotte, saying:

“Might have to start wearing period clothes! …#queencharolette #noble.”

The combination of these credits built a profile of a contestant who has already worked on high-profile projects but is now taking part in a different kind of public experience.

By including these quotes, the report emphasized his existing career while explaining how it intersects with his decision to join the E4 series.

From stage name Ashley to Married at First Sight UK husband: Divarni Balogun’s other projects and first impressions with Julia-Ruth

The same article explained that Divarni has balanced acting with music and television appearances.

Under the stage name Ashley, he released an EP titled Transgressions in 2018, which received attention from media outlets in Toronto, and later headlined a show at Pop Brixton.

He also joined ITV’s Dinner Date in 2021, competing with other contestants, including TOWIE’s Chloe Brockett, although he did not receive a second date.

On Married at First Sight UK 2025, Divarni was matched with Julia-Ruth, who the experts believed would share his creative and “larger-than-life” outlook.

The first episode featuring them showed Divarni’s hopes for an “equally as quirky and artistic” partner.

According to the Capital piece, he and Julia-Ruth “felt an instant spark” at their wedding ceremony.

These details established the context for their storyline in the series. Divarni’s Instagram shows him in both studio and family settings, reflecting his role as a father alongside his creative work.

The report did not speculate on the couple’s future but set out the facts of his background and how the programme introduced him to viewers.

By presenting the quotes from his posts about Wicked and Queen Charlotte, the article created a link between his entertainment career and his move into reality television.



