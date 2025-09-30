The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (October 1 to 10, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Liam and Hope holding their daughter Beth while Carter stands alone, Luna and Bill's confrontation (Image via CBS Network)

In the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, scheduled to air from October 1 to 10, Hope may face a heart-wrenching choice, torn between the comfort of her family life with Liam and her unwavering commitment to Carter.

On the other hand, an unanticipated closeness develops when Deacon finds himself seeking advice from Taylor, a connection that poses a genuine threat to his marriage with Sheila.

Anyhow, all eyes will soon turn to a startling truth: the jaw-dropping revelation of Luna’s survival. This revelation will rock the Forrester and Spencer clans to their core. This shocking news will ultimately force Ridge, Brooke, and Bill to face the messy fallout of their secrecy, and Finn is due to receive unsettling information that promises to disrupt his family's tranquility.



Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for episodes set to air from October 1 to 10, 2025

Hope’s torn heart and looming decision

In the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, speculation suggests that Hope will continue to wrestle with her conflicting feelings as her love for Liam pulls her back towards their family unit.

She will seek out her mother, Brooke, as a confidant to discuss her torn heart. While her commitment to Carter remains a major obstacle, spoilers indicate that love will ultimately lead her back toward Liam.

However, the decision will seemingly be sealed when Hope attends a highly anticipated daddy-daughter dance with Liam and Beth, a moment that should clarify the path she chooses.

It appears a tough choice is ahead, as Carter may not receive the wedding wish he holds for Hope, while Liam will likely find renewed hope for a future together.

Deacon and Taylor’s connection grows

Further on The Bold and the Beautiful, a potential romance will begin to stir between Deacon and Taylor. Following all the drama surrounding Luna and Sheila, spoilers suggest that Taylor will offer Deacon some advice, leading to a closer connection.

However, this growing bond will cause tension for Sheila, who will fear for the survival of her marriage to Deacon and open up to Li about her concerns.

Luna's survival shocks Los Angeles, and a paternity test looms

Later, the Forrester showroom will be abuzz with fashion show prep getting underway. However, this will be overshadowed by a jaw-dropping revelation: Brooke and Ridge will react with shock to the news that Luna is still alive.

Their shock may turn to anger, and Bill should brace for a major backlash, especially if Ridge and Brooke discover he has been keeping Luna's whereabouts a secret instead of reporting the information to the police.

Meanwhile, Will will continue to face misery because of Luna, and speculations suggest his relationship with Electra may be threatened. Anyhow, Electra might break up with him due to the ongoing drama.

Luna remains convinced the upcoming paternity test will prove Will is the father. If she is right, Will will have to adjust to the reality of having a baby with her. Bill will be counting the days until the DNA test can be performed.

The Finnegan Family receives disturbing news

Furthermore, Finn will reportedly discover the shocker of Luna's survival. Poppy will share scenes with Finn, and she will likely get updates on Luna's stunning reappearance around the same time.

Steffy will need to know what is happening in Los Angeles, and Finn may get her on the phone sooner rather than later to update her on the escalating crisis. However, will Steffy return to LA after hearing this shocking news, and what will be her reaction to the ongoing drama caused by Luna?

Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS or Paramount+.