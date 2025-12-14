Is Eva Erickson okay? 'Survivor' alum describes narrow escape after Brown University shooting

(Image via Instagram/@eva.erickson)

Eva Erickson said she is safe following the shooting incident at her school, Brown University. The TV personality, who appeared on the 48th season of the Survivor series, told fans via an Instagram post that she had luckily escaped harm, as her office is located in the building that was affected.

On the afternoon of December 13, 2025, a shooter dressed in all-black killed two people and wounded nine others after opening fire at the engineering and physics building of the school. A 24-year-old man named Benjamin Erickson has been detained as a person of interest.

Erickson, who is a doctoral student at the Ivy League University, stated:

"I am safe," Erickson said in her first Instagram post, Yes, my office at Brown is in the building of the shooting but I was very lucky I left my lab 15 minutes prior to the active shooter alert."

Eva Erickson recounts the tragic incident at her university

Eva Erickson shared how grateful she was that she left her office on an impulse to go to the gym on the day of the shooting. The 25-year-old shared additional details about the shooting.

"The active shooter warning initially went out at 4:22 p.m.," Erickson said. "The shooting took place in the Barus and Holley Building, which is the building that my office is in. I am so, so extremely lucky that I was very unproductive at work today, because I was in my office in Barus and Holley in that area until 4 p.m."

She added that on impulse, she had left work to attend the gym, and if the rumours about the new timings of the shooting were correct, she had left the building whilst the shooter was in it:

"I left, and about 20 minutes later, we get the warning," she said. "There’s now a rumour that the warning was sent out about 15 minutes after the shooting had started. I was leaving the building within five minutes of the shooter coming in."

She recalled how, during the lockdown, the lights were turned off, and the shades pulled down in the gym. Students sent and received messages from their loved ones as they hunkered down. SWAT teams swooped in and tried to secure the area, patting down and searching people. She ended her post stating that it was ridiculous that college students had to worry about someone “shooting up their classrooms.”

