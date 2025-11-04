Who went home on Dancing With the Stars season 34 week 8? Details explored

Dancing With the Stars season 34 (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Week 8 of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 brought another round of competition as the eight remaining celebrities returned to the ballroom on November 4.

The episode featured two rounds of dancing, individual performances, and freestyle team routines.

Scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and guest judge Flavor Flav were combined with viewer votes to determine who would move forward.

By the end of the night, Danielle Fishel was eliminated, becoming the latest contestant to leave the competition.

Elimination during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night on Dancing With the Stars Season 34

Highlights from the ballroom

The show kicked off with the energy and rhythm of Dylan Efron’s jive to Elton John’s I’m Still Standing, for which he received 36 out of 40 points.

Alix Earle followed, with a paso doble to Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer, for 39 out of 40 points as well, based on tight and controlled moves.

Andy Richter also has managed to hover at the bottom of the leader board each week, except for this one!

He did a modern dance with Karina Smirnoff to The Beach Boys’ God Only Knows and received 30 out of 40 from judges.

Whitney Leavitt followed that with a paso doble set to No More Tears by Ozzy Osbourne, receiving 39 points out of 40 after criticism of her coordination and timing.

Danielle Fishel is an example who was graded with 34 out of 40 points by performing her routine with the Aerosmith song, Dream On.

Judges have pointed out that she is expressive and shows technical consistency as well but also pointed about a few stumbles in the choreography.

Coming back after an injury, Elaine Hendrix danced a Viennese waltz to What the World Needs Now Is Love, and earned the first rating of her season, 37 out of 40.

Jordan Chiles danced to a jazz routine on Ike and Tina Turner song River Deep - Mountain High and got 38 out of 40 points as she was praised to have control and the presence she demonstrated on the stage.

To complete the first round, Robert Irwin danced to The White Stripes, Icky Thump, with the overall 38 out of 40 points that Chiles had made.

Group freestyles on the dance floor

The second part of the episode featured two freestyle team routines. Team Chicago, composed of Danielle Fishel, Whitney Leavitt, Jordan Chiles, and Dylan Efron, performed alongside Alfonso Ribeiro and received a perfect 40 out of 40.

Judges praised the group’s synchronization and formation throughout the routine.

Team Kool included Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, Andy Richter, and Elaine Hendrix, joined by Julianne Hough.

Their routine earned 38 out of 40 points, contributing evenly to each member’s overall score.

Standings before elimination

After both rounds, the leaderboard stood as follows:

Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas — 79/80

Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa — 78/80

Alix Earle & Valentin Chmerkovskiy — 77/80

Robert Irwin & Witney Carson — 76/80

Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach — 76/80

Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten — 75/80

Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov — 74/80

Andy Richter & Emma Slater — 68/80

Whitney Leavitt’s total placed her at the top of the leaderboard, granting her immunity from the next week’s relay dance and bonus points heading into Week 9.

Results and next round

After the judges’ scores were combined with viewer votes, Andy Richter once again advanced despite ranking lowest on the leaderboard.

Danielle Fishel, who placed second-to-last, was eliminated from the competition. Seven contestants remain as Dancing With the Stars Season 34 continues toward its semifinal rounds.

Stay tuned for more updates.