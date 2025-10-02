Why is Eric Dane in a wheelchair? Grey’s Anatomy star’s recent outing sparks concern among fans

Eric Dane attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 2022 Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on November 12, 2022 (Image via Getty)

Eric Dane was recently spotted in a wheelchair months after he revealed his diagnosis with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). According to the Daily Mail, the actor was spotted at an airport in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, September 30. When a photographer asked Dane for a message for his fans, he said, "Keep the faith, man."

Eric Dane is an American actor known for his roles in the television series Grey's Anatomy, The Last Ship, and Euphoria. In 2025, he revealed that he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and has become an advocate for research into the disease.

Fans of the Grey's Anatomy star flooded social media with prayers and well-wishes.

"I am praying for him and his family," one user said.

"God bless him," another user wrote.

Many fans were saddened to see Eric in a wheelchair.

"eric dane being in a wheelchair is breaking my fucking heart omg," one user wrote.

"Just because Eric Dane was in a wheelchair at the airport doesn't mean he needs it all the time. He may just be unsteady and need the help, which is just as devastating. But, he may still be able to walk. Just shorter distances," another user said.

Meanwhile, an anonymous source told the outlet that Eric's diagnosis has been "devastating," and he has "leaned on his Jewish faith to get through it all. It has been his family and friends who have really stepped up and have made him feel loved."

The 52-year-old actor opened up about his ALS diagnosis in an interview with People Magazine in April.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

At the time, he expressed how fortunate he feels to be able to continue working and said he's looking "forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week."

The actor plays Cal Jacobs in the hit series.

"I'm going to fight to the last breath": Eric Dane reflects on his ALS diagnosis

During his visit to Washington, D.C. on Monday, September 29, with the nonprofit organization I AM ALS, Eric Dane shared that he will fight the disease until his last breath.

"I have two daughters at home. I want to see them, you know, graduate college, and get married and maybe have grandkids. You know, I want to be there for all that. So I'm going to fight to the last breath on this one," he said.

On September 15, Eric took to his Instagram to announce that he was partnering with I AM ALS. The campaign, Push for Progress, is launched "to accelerate ALS research, expand access to treatments, and secure $1 billion in federal funding for ALS over the next three years."

"For over a century, ALS has been incurable, and we're done accepting the status quo. We need the fastest path to a cure, and that's why I partnered with I Am ALS on the Push for Progress. Our goal: a billion dollars over the next three years," Eric said.

Meanwhile, the caption added:

"I AM ALS—called the 'most successful patient advocacy movement of the 21st century—is launching this campaign now because ALS is at a tipping point. New treatments are within reach, but thousands of people living with ALS will lose access unless we take action," the caption added.

In the video, Eric said that together they'll "renew the landmark law Act for ALS, give promising treatments to thousands of patients like me," and continue pushing towards ending this disease.

