90 Day Fiancé’: Before the 90 Days pair Emma & Ziad get into a disagreement on the street

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 premiere introduced a new pair, Emma Perry and Ziad El Yahyaoui. The two met on an online dating app and felt an instant romantic spark. Emma soon decided to fly to Morocco to visit Ziad.

However, Emma and Ziad soon got into a disagreement after she confronted him about wanting to publicly kiss him but Ziad hesitated to do so. Emma was not happy about it and soon asked Ziad why he didn’t clear her confusion when earlier she asked him about this. In a flashback clip, Emma was seen asking Ziad,

“Am I allowed to kiss you at the airport?”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days pair Emma and Ziad gets into a heated argument

Ziad earlier assured Emma that he does not have any problem with her kissing him in public, as he is seen telling Emma in a flashback clip,

“Of course you are my girl so of course you can. I don’t care about people and other people don’t care about us.”

However, Ziad was not pleased with Emma’s demands as he told her,

“You didn’t tell me which kiss for example here in Morocco, we kiss like face to face. This will be the last kiss I will give you. You will see. No anymore. I am a man, I have my word. You have to know that.”

After hearing this, Emma seemingly broke down in tears and walked down the sidewalk of the road and said,

“I am really pissed off and I feel blindsided. All our conversations have been leading up to how much we want each other and how much we want each other and can’t wait to touch each other and be all over each other. But to stand next to him and him tell me that no I won’t touch you. Why are you choosing right now to tell me all of this? I am just really upset I don’t know what’s wrong with him. It feels like he was lying to me this whole time.”

Emma Perry reveals the real reason behind her ghosting Ziad El Yahyaoui

Emma Perry opens up about her relationship with Ziad while revealing in the confessional clip that she was earlier dating someone and temporarily ghosted Ziad to make things work with Emma’s former partner. As she said in the confessional,

“There was a bit of an overlap between the two. Ziad were talking for a few weeks but I decided to make things work with Mohammed. And I ended up cutting things off with Ziad. But eventually things fell apart with Mohammed, and five months ago I got a message from Ziad and we kinda picked things up where we left off.”

Emma had earlier gushed about her relationship while admitting that she is seeing a promising future ahead,

"Ziad was calling me his future wife about 15 minutes into our first conversation, and that sealed the deal for me! Ziad and I talk a lot about our future together. We talk about getting married and him moving to the U.S."

